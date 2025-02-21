‘Severance’ Season 2, Episode 6 Ending Explained: What’s the Deal With Outie Burt’s Husband?

Note: This story contains spoilers for “Severance” Season 2, Episode 6.

“Severance” finally introduced outie Burt’s (Christopher Walken) husband Fields (John Noble), and in typical fashion for the show it raised as many questions as it answered.

The trio had a tense dinner and Burt and Fields home mere days after Irving was banging on their door thanks to the overtime contingency. Now Irv is being welcomed into his innie lover’s home and the sparks are still there it seems.

Burt’s husband Fields spends much of the dinner tipping back wine and reminiscing with his husband. In doing so, he reveals a few things about himself, their timeline with Lumon, and even his feelings on innies that raised some eyebrows.

Here’s what we learned about Fields and what it could mean about the growing mysteries inside Lumon.

Did Fields Really Slip Up About Burt’s Lumon Timeline?

While at the dinner between Burt, Irving and Fields, there is a slip up that raised possibly the biggest question of the episode. Fields and Burt are explaining how their nickname for each other evolved to Attila. Burt said it happened 10 years ago, but Fields is adamant it was 20 years ago when they were getting dinner with his Lumon partner.

This rattles Irving, who confirms the first severed employee happened only 12 years ago. Burt tries to play it off by telling Fields that he’s had a bit too much to drink, but both he and Irving looking confused by the mention.

What makes it more confusing is that Irving would not have looked as confused if what Fields said meant Burt had just worked for Lumon for years before being severed. Irving himself spent a few employed years at the company before opting into the severed program. This timeline lapse from someone could also lend power to the theory that people can be severed more than once and that maybe that happened to Burt or Fields before.

Was this just a slip up from an old man too deep in his cups or is there a chance that Fields knows – or remembers – more about Lumon, and it’s severed timeline, than Burt or Irving?

Is He the Man Pushing The Cart?

In the opening scene of Season 2, Episode 5 there is a man whose face we never see that is pushing a cart from O&D to the mysterious Exports department while whistling “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The man appears to be on the older side, leading many viewers to speculate it could actually be Fields.

The look and the walk line up enough with how Noble appears and plays the character. Also, it’s known thanks to the letter Dylan (Zachary Cherry) found behind the painting at Irving’s “funeral” that O&D – the department Burt worked in – is giving directions to the Exports department.

Outside, Irving has also been painting the ominous Exports department hallway and the way Fields seemed interested in the man seemed to go beyond being the man who wooed his husband’s innie.

At their dinner, Fields admits to talking with his pastor about feeling that innies should experience love too. If his sympathies extend that far, it isn’t impossible to believe the man could be working to help severed workers from the inside. There’s also a non-zero chance Fields met Burt’s innie and fell more in love with him than Outie Burt – we’re seeing a precedent for that play out between innie Dylan and his wife.

There could be a chance that Fields was working with O&D and Burt’s innie to investigate Exports.

Is Meeting Burt’s Innie Flings Fields’ Kink?

A lot of the energy Burt was giving when he invited Irving to dinner with Fields was throuple-coded. Then at dinner, Fields mentions getting dinner with Burt’s “Lumon partner” years before. Maybe the pair enjoy Burt’s innie involuntarily finding a third for them? It’s unlikely but we aren’t here to yuck anybody’s yums.

“Severance” releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.