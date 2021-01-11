‘Sex and the City’ Revival: Where Did We Leave Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte?

More “Sex and the City” is on the way. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed yesterday that her iconic onscreen counterpart Carrie Bradshaw would reunite with BFFs Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) for an HBO Max limited series titled “And Just Like That…” (Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will not be involved). The “new chapter” will follow the three New Yorkers, now in their 50s, as they continue navigating the ups and downs of relationships, friendships, careers and, of course, sex.

“Sex and the City” went off the air in 2002 after six seasons, but Carrie and company’s story continued with two (very divisive) feature films that premiered in 2008 and 2010. That means it’s been over a decade since fans last saw Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte — so there will be lots to catch up on when “And Just Like That…” graces our TV screens later this year.

Before then, let’s look back at where we left Carrie and the girls.

Carrie Bradshaw

After memorable flings with the likes of rustic furniture designer Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), insecure novelist Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) and bougie French artist Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), Carrie settled down with longtime on-and-off love James John Preston, a.k.a. Mr. Big (Chris Noth). When we last left Carrie, she was still a writer (with her impossibly swanky writer’s apartment) and she and Big had found their happy ending after finally getting together in the series finale — or so it seemed.

The first “SATC” movie in 2008 saw Carrie taking the plunge to marry Big via an over-the-top wedding at the New York Public Library, which proved much too stressful and caused yet another rift in their rocky relationship. After reconciling their misunderstandings about what marriage really means (and after a girls’ trip to Mexico), the pair finally tied the knot for real. The second film chronicled the ups and downs of their newly wedded life, including Carrie’s reunion with former flame Aidan in Abu Dhabi. Nothing happened with Aidan except an “in-the-moment” kiss that Carrie confessed to Big — but all was forgiven, and the two seemingly proved to be each other’s “endgame.”

Miranda Hobbs

Miranda, meanwhile, ended up with golden-hearted bartender Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) after her own series of doomed relationships that included hopeless romantic Skipper Johnston (Ben Weber) and NY Knicks doctor Robert Leeds (Blair Underwood).

At the end of the series, Miranda was (somewhat reluctantly) living in Brooklyn with Steve and their son, Brady, and continuing her career as a high-profile lawyer. But by the first movie, she was far too entangled in marriage troubles and job stressors to maintain a decent sex life. Steve ended up having a one-night stand, which sent Miranda into an anxiety spiral that essentially ruined Carrie’s wedding day. After reconciling with Steve and Carrie, she quit her job and found happiness at a much more relaxed law firm that allowed her to be a more present wife and mom.

Charlotte York

As for Charlotte, her love life had its own bumpy road, beginning with her ill-fated marriage to preppy doctor Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan). Thankfully, marriage No. 2 with her divorce lawyer Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) was much more successful (and entirely worth the trouble of converting to Judaism).

Charlotte ended up settling down nicely with Harry, their adopted daughter Lily and their King Charles Spaniel, Elizabeth Taylor. In the “SATC” film, Charlotte gave birth to a biological daughter named Rose and became a museum docent while juggling the stresses of motherhood.

Samantha Jones

Although Cattrall won’t be involved in the new HBO Max project, the series will surely have to explain Samantha’s absence — which means we ought to remember where we left her, too.

Despite sleeping with what seemed like half of Manhattan during the series’ run, the PR pro did have a few serious partners, including suave hotel mogul Richard Wright (James Remar) and model heartthrob Smith Jerrod (Jason Lewis). After being diagnosed with breast cancer in Season 6, Samantha moved to Los Angeles with Smith to help him with his burgeoning acting career. (But she still made frequent trips back to New York to visit the girls, and included herself in the requisite vacations to Mexico and Abu Dhabi.) By the end of the first movie, though, she had broken things off with Smith — as she succinctly told him, “I love you, but I love me more.” The second film revealed that she and Smith were still friends, and that she hadn’t settled down with anyone — which seems to be the Samantha way.

There is no premiere date yet for HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” series, “And Just Like That…”