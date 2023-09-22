Netflix’s “Sex Education” is in session for one last season. Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) and more return for the fourth and final installment of the heartwarming and intimate dramedy series. The Moordale Secondary School crew face a whole new school year at Cavendish College, where most of them have transferred after the shut-down of their previous stomping grounds, run into the ground by Jemima Kirke’s Headmistress Hope Haddon.

While Otis, Eric, Viv, Jackson, Ruby, Aimee, Isaac and more have to navigate a new social scene at Cavendish, Maeve is across the pond in America taking a fancy writing seminar class. Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) has left school completely. Unfortunately, some staple characters from previous seasons such as Anwar Bakshi (Chaneil Kular) and Olivia Hanan (Simone Ashley) or Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison) and Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) won’t return this season, there are several new faces at Cavendish College and in the form of Dan Levy’s Professor Thomas Molloy.

See our full “Sex Education” Season 4 cast and character guide below.

Sex Education Season 4. Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education Season 4. (Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) Without Otis, there would be no “Sex Education,” at least at Moordale Secondary School. The shy, awkward, anxious boy grew into a man in three seasons of the Netflix show, and now he is up against a whole new set of challenges in the fourth and final season as he and his fellow students transfer to Cavendish College. Otis and Maeve have finally expressed their feelings for each other as well, which gives viewers hope for their “ship.” Asa Butterfield is known for playing Bruno in “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” (2008), Hugo in “Hugo Cabret” (2011), Ender Wiggin in “Ender’s Game” (2014) and Gardner Elliot in “The Space Between Us” (2017). More recently, he appeared in “Your Christmas or Mine?” (2022) as James on Prime Video.

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn in Netflix’s “Sex Education” Season 4 (Netflix) Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) Dr. Jean Milburn raised Otis mostly on her own as a single mother. She taught him everything he knows about sex because she is a licensed sex therapist. Jean doesn’t really commit to relationships with men, that is until she meets Jakob Nyman (Mikael Persbrandt). Jean had a baby last season, sweet little Joy, whose father was not Jakob! Gillian Anderson is known for playing Dana Scully in “The X-Files,” DSU Stella Gibs in “The Fall,” Sarah Merrit in “The Last King of Scotland” (2006) and “Lady Dedlock in “Bleak House.” More recently, she portrayed Eleanor Roosevelt in “The First Lady,” Mrs. Julia Marquis in “The Pale Blue Eye” (2023) and she will be seen in the upcoming film “White Bird” as Vivienne.

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education Season 4. (Cr. Thomas Wood/Netflix) Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) Maeve Wiley came up with the idea for the sex clinic out of need. She has the brains for the operation, but Otis does the touchy therapy part. Maeve lived on her own in a trailer park for the majority of the show, occasionally visited by her dysfunctional mother and brother, until she participated in the Moordale Aptitude Scheme and was selected for an English class at a prestigious American University. Of course, she realized Otis felt the same about her right before she left for America. Emma Mackey is known for roles like Adrienne Bourgès in “Eiffel” (2021), Emily Brontë in “Emily” (2022) and the Chemist Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023).

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong in “Sex Education” Season 4. (Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) Eric and Otis are best friends. They bike to school almost every morning, even when they transfer to Cavendish College for their last year. Eric grows throughout the four seasons as he shows his out and proud queerness in more areas of his life. His Nigerian roots and Christian family background make for an interesting combination of identity traits. Ncuti Gatwa also appeared in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” with co-star Emma Mackey as a Ken. He will take on the mantle of “Doctor Who” in the next rendition of the science-fiction franchise come November 2023.

Sex Education Season 4. Connor Swindells as Adam in “Sex Education “Season 4. (Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023) Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) Finally out of the shadow of Headmaster Groff, who got kicked out of his post at Moordale in Season 2, Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) has always questioned whether school was his thing. From attending Moordale Secondary to military school, he has had all sorts of learning experiences. We first met him when he was dating Aime Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood), and then he had a thing with Eric for a bit. Connor Swindells also appeared in the “Barbie” movie, but as a human intern for Mattel versus his costars’ Barbie and Ken roles. He plays David Stirling in “Rogue Heroes” and he appeared in “Emma” as Robert Martin.

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs in “Sex Education” (Netflix) Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood) Aimee goes to Maeve as Eric goes to Otis. She began the show in the first season as part of the popular crowd, but she quickly gave them up for Maeve. She tries out all kinds of activities from baking to masturbation. She doesn’t have a filter most of the time, but the things she says that come straight to her brain are priceless. Aimee Lou Wood most recently appeared as Margaret Harris in “Living” alongside Bill Nighy with a script from Kazuo Ishiguro.

George Robison as Isaac Goodwin in “Sex Education” Season 4. (Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023) Isaac Goodwin (George Robinson) Isaac moved into the trailer next to Maeve’s in Season 2, and they had a spark for a bit as a couple. He fought for a while to make sure Maeve didn’t realize how Otis felt about her. Once she figured it out though, it was over for Isaac (George Robinson). He moved from foster home to foster home with his brother Joe (George Somner). George Robinson appeared in “Dalgliesh” as Henry Carwardine and Liam in “Perfect.”

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivian Odusanya in Sex Education Season 4. (Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023) Vivian Odusanya (Chinenye Ezeudu) Vivian showed up in Season 2 first as Jackson’s tutor. The two form a fast friendship as he in turn helps her with romantic relationship advice. Viv has lots of ambition and big dreams for her future. Ezeudu appeared in three episodes of “The Stranger” as Zoe Denmoor. She also played Chinen in “The School for Good and Evil” (2022).

Mimi Keene as Ruby in “Sex Education” Season 4 (Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023) Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) Ruby rules the Untouchables — the popular friend group at Moordale Secondary that used to include Aimee Gibbs, Anwar Bakshi (Chaneil Kular) and Olivia Hanan (Simone Ashley). As queen bee, Ruby led the charge in bullying Maeve, but she faces an entirely new social hierarchy at Cavendish in Season 4, especially without Otis. The pair shagged during Season 3. Mimi Keene played Claire in “Close” (2019), Cindy Williams in “EastEnders,” the young Edith Bratt in “Tolkien” (2019) and Nathalie in “After Everything” (2023).

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson in Sex Education Season 4 (Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Jackson used to be Head Boy at Moordale secondary school as well as the star swimmer. While his life looked shiny on the outside, he struggles with anxiety and the pressure placed on him by his mom Sofia to excel in swimming. He purposefully injured himself so that he could retreat from the pool, and that’s when he became Viv’s tutee. Kedar Williams-Stirling played Tom Okanawe in “Wolfblood,” Lorenzo in “Montana” (2014) and Junior in “Shank” (2010).

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman in Sex Education Season 4 (Samuel Taylor/Netflix) Cal Jacobs (Dua Saleh) Cal identifies as non-binary. They were assigned female at birth, and they bind their chest. Cal and Jackson date for a bit in Season 3, but Jackson’s binary mindset makes it difficult for them to love Cal outside of heteronormativity. Dua Saleh works on music as well as acting. They contributed to the soundtracks of “Generation” and “Industry.”

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff in “Sex Education” Season 3 (Sam Taylor/NETFLIX) Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) Michael Groff used to be the Headmaster of Moordale Secondary School, but after he was let go in Season 2, he had to rediscover himself in more ways than one. His wife asked to divorce him because he had become someone she didn’t recognize, and this translated into how he treated his son Adam as well. In Sesaon 3, he rediscovered his hobby of cooking, but he has more work to do in Season 4. Alistair Petrie played Philip Leslie in “The Bank Job” (2008), Heaton in “The Duchess” (2008), Stirling Moss in “Rush” (2013) and General Draven in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Abbi in Season 4 of “Sex Education” (Netflix) Abbi (Anthony Lexa) Abbi rules Cavendish College, mostly as its kindness queen bee. She emphasizes all sorts of good habits like no gossip, green methods of transportation and more. She dates Roman (Felix Mufti), and she identifies as transgender. “Sex Education” Season 4 marks one of Anthony Lexa’s first big roles.

Roman in “Sex Education” Season 4 (Netflix) Roman (Felix Mufti) Roman is Abbi’s boyfriend, and he also identifies as transgender. “Sex Education” Season 4 is one of Felix Mufti’s first big roles.

Aisha in Season 4 of “Sex Education” (Netflix) Aisha (Alexandra James) Aisha is deaf and queer, and she can mostly get by on lip-reading and her hearing aids, but every once in a while she wishes the Cavendish community were more accessible. Alexandra James appeared in “Backstage” (2016) as well as the short film “The Letter.”

O, Otis’ rival therapist in “Sex Education” Season 4 (Samuel Taylor/Netflix) O (Thaddea Graham) O provides Otis the only real competition besides his mother when she briefly served Moordale Secondary as a sex educator in Season 2. O has a great set-up at Cavendish, and she is not afraid to fight for her reputation on campus. Thaddea Graham appeared as Kat in “Us,” Bea in “The Irregulars” and Bel in “Doctor Who.”

Hannah Waddingham at an event for “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Sofia Marchetti (Hannah Waddingham) Sofia Marchetti really pushes her son Jackson to be the best he can be athletically, but sometimes she does so to the breaking point without realizing it. Hannah Waddingham is best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” She also appeared in “Hocus Pocus 2,”

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Roz Marchetti (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) Roz Marchetti gave birth to Jackson, and she compliment’s Sofia’s intensity with her softer nature. Sharon Duncan-Brewster is known for playing roles like Dr. Liet Kynes in “Dune” (2021), Senator Pamlo in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016), Mira Troy in “Enola Holmes 2” (2022) and Ms. Fosley in “Imagine Me & You” (2005).

Mr. Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) Mr. Molloy teaches Maeve’s English class, which focuses on book writing, at Wallace University in America. He comes with his own quirks and he does not hold back from giving his students constructive criticism. Dan Levy is known for playing David Rose in “Schitt’s Creek,” Benjamin in “The Idol” and Vic in “Haunted Mansion.” He also created and executive produced “Schitt’s Creek.”