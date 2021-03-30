‘Shadow and Bone’ Trailer: A Young Soldier Is the Key to Winning (Literal) Battle Between Light and Dark (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming TV adaptation of “Shadow and Bone” Tuesday, unveiling the problems facing its fictional world and Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), the young girl who might be able to solve them all.

In the video, which you can view above, orphan and soldier Alina discovers she has the power to summon the sun while facing the “Shadow Fold,” the enemy her people have been fighting for some time. Her ability to control light makes her an incredibly coveted asset in this time of war, and we soon learn that different factions are going to attempt to bring Alina to their side in the fight.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, “Shadow and Bone” finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Along with Mei Li, “Shadow and Bone” stars Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie) and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia).

The series is executive produced by Eric Heisserer along with author Bardugo. Additional executive producers include Lee Toland Krieger (who also directs), Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (New Leaf Literary & Media).

“Shadow and Bone” launches April 23 on Netflix.