Showtime is going all-in on the final season of “Shameless.” The pay-cable network has ordered a six-episode companion series, “Hall of Shame” that will premiere Dec. 27.

The series will feature new, original scenes that will be “juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey over the prior 10 seasons.” The first episode will feature Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their unique relationship and its evolution from a teen fling into a loving, complicated marriage.

The episodes will be spread out through the final season, which debuted on Dec. 6.

“This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning,” said executive producer John Wells, “and we’re excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”

The final season of “Shameless” will incorporate the current COVID-19 pandemic.