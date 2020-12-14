Showtime is going all-in on the final season of “Shameless.” The pay-cable network has ordered a six-episode companion series, “Hall of Shame” that will premiere Dec. 27.
The series will feature new, original scenes that will be “juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey over the prior 10 seasons.” The first episode will feature Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their unique relationship and its evolution from a teen fling into a loving, complicated marriage.
The episodes will be spread out through the final season, which debuted on Dec. 6.
Also Read: Emma Stone to Star in Showtime Comedy Series 'The Curse' From Safdie Brothers, Nathan Fielder
“This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning,” said executive producer John Wells, “and we’re excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”
The final season of “Shameless” will incorporate the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The final season of “Shameless” finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads. Changes have come through the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging, leaving the city and the Gallaghers to reconcile both. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship, while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Meanwhile, Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement as Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) realize that a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.