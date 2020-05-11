Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With Masks, Social Distancing Limits

Shanghai Disneyland is now open to the public after shutting its doors for roughly three months, with several new policies in place to enforce social distancing and visitor cleanliness.

Visitors to the park of all ages and its employees must wear masks at all times, submit to temperature screenings before entering security and obey social distancing mandates. Only 30% of the resort’s typical capacity can visit each day — and only one group of visitors is allowed per ride car with an empty row between — an attempt to keep crowds as sparse as possible.

Decals are also placed on the ground in certain areas so patrons can safely mark a six-foot distance while waiting in line. Similar precautions have been drawn in areas where families will watch parades while distanced from others.

Disney chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said in a statement Monday, “we’re planning increased cleaning and disinfection,” and said that most of the cleaning will take place in “high-traffic areas” with guests.

Hymel added that hand washing stations and hand sanitizers have already been added to multiple Disney resorts including Shanghai Disneyland.

“We’ll follow guidance from the government and the medical community regarding enhanced screening procedures and prevention measures, including those related to personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face coverings,” Hymel said.

Shanghai Disneyland is part of the first phase in a plan that staggers the reopening of Disney resorts in high-risk infection areas.

Earlier this month three other Disney properties in Shanghai reopened, including Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. Disney closed its Disneyland and Disney World resorts in Anaheim and Orlando and others worldwide March 14.

The company said it plans to reopen Disney Springs, an attachment to its Florida-based Walt Disney World resort, on March 20 with the same precautions used in Shanghai.

“Even in the midst of uncertainty, it has been heartwarming to see people and communities around the world show compassion and support for one another,” Shanghai Disneyland general manager Joe Schott said in a statement Monday.

Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, which includes all of the company’s theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines, is its biggest contributor to revenue. In 2019 the division contributed $26.2 billion to Disney’s overall revenue of $69.6 billion.