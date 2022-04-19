A few music superstars are on the hunt for their biggest fans.

Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL CooL J, Pitbull and recent Coachella guest star Shania Twain will be featured in the upcoming CBS unscripted series “Superfan.”

The series is described by the network as a “musical spectacle disguised as a game show.” Throughout six episodes, contestants will compete in multiple rounds to prove that they’re one of the artist’s ultimate fans.

A different musical artist will select one fan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize during each episode. What exactly they’ll take home still remains a mystery.

CBS has tapped two of its other program hosts for the series — “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson of “CBS Mornings.”

Knight will also executive produce alongside Jodi Roth and two-time Emmy Award-winner Jack Martin, who will also serve as showrunner.

Production on the series is set to begin April 22. A premiere date has yet to be announced.