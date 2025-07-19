Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit for $50 Million

Shannon Shape has settled a rape lawsuit filed against him by an ex-girlfriend, the woman’s attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed to TheWrap. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, accused Sharpe of “pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment and humiliation.” The former football star settled for $50 million.

“On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship,” Buzzbee said in a statement.

“After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

Sharpe immediately denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed in April.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual,” the “Club Shay Shay” host wrote in an X post at the time. “At this juncture, I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL pre-season.”

The woman, who has been described as being in her early 20s (Sharpe is 57), filed the suit in Nevada’s Clark County. She accused Sharpe of raping her in October 2024 and January 2025.

Sharpe’s team insisted the pair were in a “consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested.”

The relationship between Sharpe and the woman took a southward turn after he inadvertently shared a video of himself having sex on Instagram Live in December. Court documents state the woman demanded an apology from Sharpe, who replied, “I’ve already apologized. Stop playing childish [games].”