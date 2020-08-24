Go Pro Today

Shaq Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Turner Sports, Gets WarnerMedia Development Deal

NBA Hall of famer to develop basketball business series for NBA TV

| August 24, 2020 @ 8:40 AM
Shaquille O'Neal

Getty

Shaquille O’Neal has signed a new multi-year contract with Turner Sports that includes a new WarnerMedia development deal.

O’Neal will continue his role on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” where he has been since 2011, as well as TNT’s newer “NBA TNT on Tuesday” franchise. Additionally, O’Neal will make appearances on NBA TV and NBA.com, as well as develop a new series, “The Business of Basketball,” for NBA TV.

O’Neal will serve as an executive producer for a number of projects with Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report. O’Neal and B/R will create new content that will combine his voice and the brand’s ability to fuse experiences hitting the intersection of sports and culture.

Also Read: How Sports TV Ratings Have Fared in Return From Pandemic Shutdowns

“Shaq is so critical to our success, and such a huge part of the heart and soul of our coverage,” said Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports.  “We are lucky to be able to have him as part of our family every single day, and I am personally so thrilled to see that continue for a long time to come.”

O’Neal played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat most notably, and the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics less notably. Turner says Shaq will continue to make more appearances on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage under his alias “DJ Diesel,” and his podcast, “Audio Shaq” will be carried by WarnerMedia Podcast Network starting early in 2021.

