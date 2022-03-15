Shaquille O’Neal, Liza Koshy Join Shakira as Creators on NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and actress-YouTube creator Liza Koshy join singer Shakira as creators on upcoming competition series, “Dancing with Myself,” while model-actress Camille Kostek will host, NBC announced on Tuesday.

Inspired by trending dance crazes on social media, “Dancing with Myself” will see a group of ordinary people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Liza, and Shaquille.

Kostek, who is a former NFL cheerleader, will help demonstrate each week’s new dance challenges with the creators.

Contestants will have a short time to learn the new routines before performing in front of a live studio audience. Creators will choose their favorites to advance to the next round, but the studio audience will decide the best dancer of the night, and who goes home with a cash prize.

Guest celebrities, who have not yet been announced, will also submit challenges for contestants. No premiere date has been revealed yet for the series.

Koshy is the co-creator, executive producer, and star of her own YouTube Originals series “Liza on Demand,” and recently co-hosted “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Special.” In December 2020, she signed an overall deal with Westbrook Inc., the media company founded by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada, to develop film and television projects.

“Dancing with Myself” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio group, and Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produce for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine and Shakira also executive produce. The series is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.