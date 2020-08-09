Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ Reminds You Sharks Have 2 Penises (Video)

Discovery’s “Shark Week,” which begins today and runs through Sunday, Aug. 16, is, indeed, a learning experience — at least for those who weren’t aware that sharks have two penises. You’re welcome for that free bit of cocktail party banter.

This year’s “Shark Week” will consist of more than 20 hours of shark programming throughout the week. It will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Air Jaws.”

“Shark Week 2020” will take viewers to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa “to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans,” Discovery said in its press release.

Also Read: Nicole Curtis Gets New 'Rehab Addict' Series at HGTV

Discovery will also team up with Oceana, an organization that seeks to protect the world’s oceans, to protect sharks that are threatened by the global shark fin trade that takes fins from as many as 73 million sharks per year, the network said. It also vowed to continue to educate viewers about why healthy oceans need sharks and to continue to raise money for Oceana’s campaigns, which include the passing of the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019.

Watch the promo via the video above.

Tune in to “Shark Week” from Aug. 9 through Aug. 16 on Discovery.