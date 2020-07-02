Discovery Sets ‘Shark Week’ 2020 Dates With Teaser That Reminds You Sharks Have 2 Penises (Video)

Discovery has unveiled the dates for its 2020 “Shark Week,” which will begin on Sunday, Aug. 9 and run through Sunday, Aug. 16.

The popular cable channel announced its annual event with a teaser that reminds viewers sharks have two penises. You’re welcome for that free bit of cocktail party banter.

Watch the promo via the video above.

This year’s “Shark Week” will consist of more than 20 hours of shark programming throughout the week, Discovery said on Thursday. It will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Air Jaws.”

“Shark Week 2020” will take viewers to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa “to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans,” Discovery continued in its press release.

Discovery will also team up with Oceana, an organization that seeks to protect the world’s oceans, to protect sharks that are threatened by the global shark fin trade that takes fins from as many as 73 million sharks per year, the network said. It also vowed to continue to educate viewers about why healthy oceans need sharks, and to continue to raise money for Oceana’s campaigns, which include the passing of the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019.

Tune in to “Shark Week” from Aug. 9 through Aug. 16 on Discovery.