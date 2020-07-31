Former “America’s Got Talent” judge Sharon Osbourne said the first time she met NBC Entertainment chief Paul Telegdy, she was immediately put off by his risqué behavior with his dinner date, which included putting his “tongue down her throat.”

Osbourne’s account came as apart of a bombshell report published Friday morning in Hollywood Reporter detailing that Telegdy is now under investigation by NBC after multiple accusations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.

At the dinner, which was arranged for “AGT” team members, Obsourne said Telegdy got there about 40 minutes late “with this tittering girl at his side.”

“She was on his knee the whole evening and he had his tongue down her throat and that was my introduction to Paul Telegdy,” she said. She said she later told Ahr, “If that had been a woman, she would have been let go the next day.”

A spokesperson for Telegdy denied Osbourne’s account of the dinner.

Telegdy is accused of numerous transgressions including mocking gay executives to their faces, using homophobic and misogynistic slurs and making disparaging comments about others’ physical appearance. Telegdy and alternative chief Meredith Ahr are both accused of creating a “terrible, even traumatizing experience” in the reality division.

The THR story also added that Telegdy had bad relationships with “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels and uber-producer Dick Wolf. launched an investigation into entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy over multiple claims of workplace harassment and for fostering a toxic culture.