Sharon Osbourne Calls ‘The Talk’ Fight About Piers Morgan the ‘Biggest Setup Ever’ (Video)

Sharon Osbourne said her recent fight with Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth on “The Talk” was “the biggest set up ever.” She told “ET” on Tuesday that “The Talk” showrunners told her CBS executives had co-hosts blindside her with tough questions about defending Piers Morgan in the wake of unkind comments he made about Meghan Markle.

As Osbourne told “ET’s” Kevin Frazier, she arrived late to “The Talk” studio last Wednesday. When she bumped into one of the showrunners, the woman asked her, “Hey, do you want to clear up the Piers thing again?” To which Osbourne says she replied, “If you want me to, I will.”

Osbourne then says with eight minutes to showtime, the showrunner told her that “Maybe one of [the co-hosts] doesn’t agree” with you. But Osbourne says what unfolded on TV was much more than that, and believes the questions asked were written for Underwood and Welteroth on their index cards, but were not on her own.

Osbourne says she was not prepped for that line of questioning, which violated a pact the co-hosts made last year.

“And I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up,'” she recalled to Frazier. “And I went like, how DARE you all do this to me! I’m your sacrificial lamb.”

Osbourne told Frazier Underwood would not talk to her during the next commercial break when she asked for an explanation. Osbourne says she’s privately apologized to Underwood for comments she made after that, but Underwood has not responded to her.

Osbourne says she’s not mad at Underwood or Welteroth, but is “so angry” at CBS, where she’s worked at for 11 years.

“I think that CBS was so horrified with Piers for the things he was saying. Because remember, Harry and Meghan– it’s a CBS interview,” she said. “I had sided with Piers, so, it’s the cancel culture isn’t it? ‘Throw her under the bus.'”

Piers Morgan said he didn’t “believe a word [Markle] said” in Oprah Winfrey’s CBS interview of her and Prince Harry. Some critics believe Morgan’s words where racially motivated (Markle, whose mom is black, is biracial). Osbourne defended her friend Morgan and said she has never known him to be racist.

Yesterday, Leah Remini accused Osbourne of using racist and homophobic language at “The Talk.” Days earlier, Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne had her fired from the show for being “too ghetto.”

Osbourne denies those accusations.

“People who are let go along the way get pissed off,” Osbourne said. “I’m the big girl with the big mouth, so they fire at me. But I’m not a fool. Don’t accuse me of something that’s a lie.”

Osbourne says she is not sure if she will return to “The Talk” when it returns from hiatus next week, pending an investigation into the incident.

“I wish that we could go on and have an adult conversation, calmly, and work it out but I don’t know whether we can,” she said. “I don’t know whether it’s gone past that. But I don’t know whether I even want to go back. I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”

