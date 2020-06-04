Shaun Robinson is calling out her former “Access Hollywood” colleague Billy Bush for not talking enough about white privilege and the “pain” it has caused to the black community.

Bush, who is now a host at “Extra,” tweeted out the link to a YouTube video of himself interviewing football commentator and former wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings Nate Burleson. They discussed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the protests that have ensued across the globe for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Robinson, who was formerly an anchor and correspondent on “Access Hollywood” but has since moved on to hosting TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” responded to Bush’s tweet Wednesday implying that he hasn’t always been an ally to the Black community.

“Good Morning, Billy Bush,” she wrote. “I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years.”

Reps for Robinson, Bush and “Access Hollywood” not immediately respond to requests for comment about the tweets or provide any clarification about what negative experiences Robinson may have had with Bush while they worked together on the show.

Robinson was on “Access Hollywood” from 1999 to 2015. Bush overlapped with her for 14 years, appearing between 2001 and 2016. He left “Access” for the “Today” show, from which he was fired shortly after when a tape of him and Donald Trump having a lewd conversation about women emerged, in which Trump uttered the famous words “grab ‘em by the pu-y.” Bush later went on to join “Extra, where he currently remains.

