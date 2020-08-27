Noelle Stevenson, the cartoonist and animation producer who created “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” apologized Wednesday for a joke made during that day’s livestream discussion that she acknowledges “hurt a lot of Black fans and fans of color.”

“Hey everyone, I made a very careless statement in today’s stream that hurt a lot of Black fans and fans of color. The implications did not occur to me and that lapse in judgment is fully, 100% on me. I apologize wholeheartedly and I’m sorry for the hurt caused and trust lost,” Stevenson wrote on Twitter.

The joke concerned Bow, a character of color, and how the writers decided to name one of his siblings, who is a field worker.

'Resident Evil' Series at Netflix Taps 'Supernatural's' Andrew Dabb as Showrunner

“All of Bow’s brothers, their names rhyme with Bow. So there’s Oboe, who plays the oboe, Gogh, like Van Gogh and he’s missing an ear,” she said, adding that there was a joke about “Which one of Bow’s brothers likes to till the fields?” to which the answer was, “Sow.”

Stevenson continued her apology with a promise to do better in the future.

“I take the responsibility of creating a safe and positive space for fans very seriously, and I’ve failed in that today. Thank you for making your voices heard. I will be rededicating myself to examining my language and behavior so that this failure will never be repeated,” she said.

She also urged non-Black fans in the comments not to defend her.

“And for white and nonblack fans, please remember that I do not need defending and do not harass or add emotional labor to those hurt by this,” she added. “I accept the consequences and will be taking serious action to make this right in any way I can.”

'Altered Carbon' Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” is a Netflix animated series that has been running since 2018. Its fifth and final season premiered in May. Stevenson is also known for “Nimona,” a fantasy comic, and the comic series “Lumberjanes.”

Reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Thursday.

Watch a clip of the joke below.

PLEASE RT Here is a clip of Bow's brother names and the joke about "Sow." Noelle primarily explains that all the brothers would have names rhyming with Bow. pic.twitter.com/GTrduo32H5 — dddan (@ArchineerLock) August 27, 2020

Hey everyone, I made a very careless statement in today's stream that hurt a lot of Black fans and fans of color. The implications did not occur to me and that lapse in judgment is fully, 100% on me. I apologize wholeheartedly and I'm sorry for the hurt caused and trust lost. — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) August 27, 2020

With "Batwoman" finally airing on The CW, we've compiled a list of other memorable and bad-ass superheroines. From "Wonder Woman" to "Captain Marvel," here are some super-women you don't want to mess with. WONDER WOMAN Whether you met her first in DC Comics, played by Linda Carter in the 1970s, or played by Gal Gadot in Patty Jenkin's 2017 hit film, if you know only one name on this list, chances are it's this one. Created... DC OKOYE Created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira in 1998, Okoye was long one of Marvel's lesser-known heroes, until she became a straight up icon thanks to Danai Gurira's performances in "Black Panther," "Avengers: Inf... SUPERGIRL Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El -- known on earth as Kara Danvers in the very excellent The CW series starring Melissa Benoist -- is another survivor of Krypton's destruction who fights for truth and some ver... The CW CAPTAIN MARVEL Originally known as Ms. Marvel (a title now used by another entry on this list), Carol Danvers assumed the Mantle of Captain Marvel in honor of her mentor, the alien hero Mar-Vell. Created by Roy Thoma... Marvel BLACK WIDOW Black Widow emerged as one of the crucial heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her portrayal by Scarlett Johansson. Created by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck, she's a former Russian spy who ... Marvel THUNDER Thunder, AKA Anissa Pierce, is the eldest daughter of the superhero Black Lightning. But she's more than just a family legacy. Thunder can increase her body density at will, making her immovable and almost c... The CW LIGHTNING Black Lightning's other daughter, Jennifer Pierce can manipulate electricity and generate it from her own body, as well as fly. So don't mess with her. She's best known for being played by China Anne McClain on T... JESSICA JONES Created by Brian Michael Bendis for Marvel's "Alias" comics in 2001, Jessica Jones has been a hard drinking expert private detective, an Avenger and even a high school classmate of Spider-Man. She's st... Netflix THE WASP More than one Marvel hero has been known as The Wasp, but the best known is Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly in "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp." In both the movies and comics, she's the... Marvel Studios SHE-RA She-Ra is the superpowered alter ego of Princess Adora, long lost twin sister of Prince Adam/He-Man from "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." Raised on the far away planet of Etheria, Adora uses the Swor... Netflix GWEN STACEY / SPIDER-GWEN In the Mainstream Marvel Comics universe, Gwen Stacey was Peter Parker's college girlfriend, who died tragically when she was dropped off the George Washington ... Marvel Comics/Art by Robbi Rodriguez SHURI Sister to King T'Challa, the current Black Panther, Shuri is Wakanda's top scientist -- which makes her pretty much the world's top scientist. As played by Letitia Wright in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shuri not o... THE BIONIC WOMAN A spinoff of the 1973-78 sci-fi action series "The Six Million Dollar Man," "The Bionic Woman" followed Jaime Sommers (Lindsay Wagner), a tennis player critically injured in a sky diving accident whose ... ABC BLACK CANARY Black Canary has been fighting crime since her debut in DC Comics' "The Flash" in 1947, first as the alter ego of Dinah Drake -- who eventually married police detective Larry Lance -- and later ... Cartoon Network KATANA DC Comics' Katana is a Japanese superhero whose power lies in the blade of her sword, called the SoulTaker -- which contains the soul of her dead husband, Maseo. Created by Mike Barr andJim Aparo... DC / Cartoon Network DAISY JOHNSON / QUAKE Aptly named because of her ability to generate earthquakes, Quake, AKA Daisy Johnson, is the daughter of the super villain Mister Hyde. A high ranking member of S.H.I.E.L.D. (behind only B... Marvel / ABC BIG BARDA Created in 1971 by the legendary Jack Kirby, Big Barda is one of DC Comics' New Gods. Raised on planet Apokolips to serve the cruel dictator Darkseid, she changed sides after falling in love w... DC / Cartoon Network ELEKTRA Best known for being played by Jennifer Garner in 2003's "Daredevil" as well as her own standalone 2005 film, this Marvel superheroine is an expert martial artist and assassin who has worked on both sides of ... Marvel BATGIRL / ORACLE Created in 1967, Barbara Gordon, adopted daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon, has been a superhero in multiple forms. As Batgirl she operates alongside Batman and Robin in Gotham. After being paralyzed ... CBS KAMALA KHAN / MS. MARVEL A Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey, Kamala Khan is also descended from the Inhumans, and when exposed to terregin mists developed the ability to shape shift and recover from almost... Marvel ELASTIGIRL Not to be left out is Elastigirl from "The Incredibles." The alter ego of Helen Parr, wife of Mr. Incredible (Bob Parr) and mother of Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack, she can stretch any part of her body and m... Disney HARLEY QUINN While formerly an absolute villain, Harley has since crossed over into a more heroic, or at least, non-villainous role. Introduced in the 1990s show "Batman the Animated Series," originally she was... Warner Bros. CATWOMAN One of Batman's most enduring love-interests and, like Harley Quinn, somewhat reformed from crime in recent years, Catwoman is an expert cat burglar with acrobatic prowess whose preferred weapon is her... Warner Bros. KATE KANE / BATWOMAN Ruby Rose plays the openly lesbian superhero Kate Kane, A.K.A. Batwoman, in the CW's new series "Batwoman," which premiered Oct. 6. In the new series, Kane returns to Gotham to take over for the ... The CW

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)