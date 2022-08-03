Shea Couleé Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ in Unknown Role

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Shea Couleé has joined the MCU in an undisclosed “Ironheart” role, TheWrap has learned. She is set to star in the series opposite Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich.

“BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Couleé wrote on Twitter. “Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way! 💖”

“Ironheart” follows Riri Williams (Thorne), a skilled inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man’s. Inspired by Tony Stark and determined to follow in his heroic footsteps, the 15-year-old super-genius leads a life of adventure, crime-fighting and humanitarianism as the title superhero. While the series is slated to debut in Fall 2023, Williams will make her on-screen MCU debut in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Couleé is best known for appearing in the Emmy-nominated competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winning “All Stars 5,” finishing as a finalist on the special all-winners edition of “All Stars 7” and tying for 3rd on “Drag Race” Season 9. In addition to TV, she hosts “Wanna Be On Top?,” a discussion podcast where guests join her to discuss recent episodes of the famed series “America’s Next Top Model.” Couleé is also a rapper and entrepreneur, and has been featured in a number of publications (including Vogue) and been on the covers of such magazines as Out and Entertainment Weekly.

Deadline was first to report the news.