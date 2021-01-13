Shelley Zimmerman has been named president of television for Kerry Ehrin’s production company, Bad Attitude Entertainment.

In this role, Zimmerman will shepherd development and produce new projects for the company, including those Ehrin will create and write, and those for which she will supervise other writers. Ehrin is currently the showrunner for Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which is in production on its second season. Ehrin’s overall deal with Apple TV+ was extended last year.

Zimmerman comes to Bad Attitude from ViacomCBS’ Awesomeness, which earlier Wednesday announced a restructuring of its live-action production under one for its Kids & Family division. Zimmerman had been with the studio for six years, where she was most recently executive vice president of live-action. Prior to that, Zimmerman was senior vice president of scripted programming for Warner Horizon, where she oversaw Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” and TNT’s reboot of “Dallas.”

“As a huge fan of Kerry’s work and creations, I am thrilled to partner with her to create new, exciting stories to join the exceptional content on Apple TV+,” Zimmerman said. “The opportunity to collaborate with someone as wildly talented as Kerry for a platform that is elevating the best in storytelling is truly a dream job.”

“Shelley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and has great creative instincts, and is the perfect person to partner with as I look to expand my company and identify projects, both to write myself, and as an opportunity to foster other writers’ voices,” Ehrin said.