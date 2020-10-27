Shepard Smith CNBC

Photo credit: CNBC

Shepard Smith’s New CNBC Show Doubles Viewers in Timeslot – But He’s Still Way Behind Fox

by | October 27, 2020 @ 2:30 PM

Smith’s 7 p.m. show trails repeats of Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs — but he is beating “Shark Tank” reruns CNBC used to run

Since its launch next month on CNBC, former Fox News star Shepard Smith’s “The News” has offered a mixed blessing in terms of ratings for the business-focused network.

In its first month, the show has increased total viewership during the 7 p.m. ET hour by 90% over September, according to Nielsen Media Research data. The audience has also grown 120% from a year ago, when the network aired reruns of “Shark Tank” at that time. In addition, Smith has shown double-digit gains in the advertiser-coveted news demographic of viewers 25- to 54-years-old, which have risen 33% since September and 27% since last year.

Become a member to read more.
Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Gamers Spent $10.7 Billion in September, Mostly on Sports
Tucker Carlson

Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Is Highest-Rated Cable News Show Ever
ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Essential Heroes’ Special Was Not Essential Viewing
Older Actors in Hollywood COVID-19

Older Actors Fear Pandemic Has Made Hollywood’s Ageism Worse

Why ‘The Voice’ Producer Jim Roush Is Investing in a New Gaming Television Network
Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi DreamWorks

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Odyssey: Blind Hubris or Ambition Denied?
world series smackdown ratings

Why Fox Is Bumping WWE ‘SmackDown’ to Cable Despite Record-Low World Series Ratings
Toby Emmerich

WarnerMedia Reorg: Toby Emmerich to Oversee HBO Max Original Films
jeffrey katzenberg quibi iqiyi

Chinese Video Giant iQIYI Makes No-Cash Offer for Quibi Content (Exclusive)
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Giants vs Eagles Nailbiter Makes Fox Highest-Rated Network on Debate Night
A Conversation With Quibi's Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg And Quibi Creators Lena Waithe, Veena Sud, And Kaitlin Olson At Sundance 2020

Why Hollywood Unions Aren’t Mourning Quibi’s Death