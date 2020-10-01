Shepard Smith

CNBC

Shepard Smith Debuts Strong by CNBC Standards, Down Big From Fox News Days

by | October 1, 2020 @ 3:33 PM

Smith’s CNBC ratings are a massive, albeit expected, decrease from his ratings at Fox News

Shepard Smith’s new CNBC show, “The News With Shepard Smith,” garnered 373,000 viewers for its Wednesday night debut, according to Nielsen ratings.

The show falls behind CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” MSNBC’s “Reidout” and Fox News’ “The Story With Martha McCallum” but represents an 80% increase in total viewers compared to the same day last year on CNBC. In the key 25-54 demographic, Smith’s show faltered at 56,000 viewers — an 8% decrease from 2019 — but outperformed Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” in the key demo and in total viewers.

The debut numbers are a big, but not surprising, decrease from Smith’s ratings when he hosted Fox News’ “Shepard Smith Reporting,” which brought in an average 1.3 million viewers in his final months at the network.

Also Read: Shepard Smith Returns to TV With Grim Assessment of Trump's Debate Performance

Opening his show, Shepard Smith focused on the need to cut through the “noise” of this week’s presidential debate and offered a grim analysis of President Trump’s debate performance.

“The president called into question the heart of our democracy, the peaceful transition of power. Is there assurance that it’ll happen? Asked to give it, the president declined and openly sowed the seeds of distrust in the outcome,” Smith said. “We’ve never seen any of this. Not in America. But from this, we march toward the vote, and tonight we’ll lay out the facts to the best of our ability, in context and with perspective.”

“The News With Shepard Smith” airs Mondays through Fridays on CNBC at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Lindsey Ellefson contributed to this report.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Rolling Stone

Variety-THR Owner to Lay Off 50 ‘Operational’ Jobs as Result of Merger

How ‘The Walking Dead’ Franchise Will Survive Long After AMC Kills Off Original Hit Series
Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei

‘Mulan’ Was Viewed for 525 Million Minutes Over First 3 Days – Here’s What Disney+ Might Have Made
regina king riz ahmed lin-manuel miranda

Regina King, Riz Ahmed and Lin-Manuel Miranda Join Diverse Lineup at HFPA Grants Banquet
2020 NBA Finals - Game One

Early Ratings: Game 1 of 2020 NBA Finals on ABC Loses Half of 2019’s TV Audience
mulan cobra kai the boys

‘The Boys’ and ‘Mulan’ Break Amazon and Disney+ Into Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs
James Bond No Time to Die

Will the New James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Still Open in November? Look to the UK
David Goodman WGA West

Writers Guild Seeks Critical Information From CAA, WME as Talks Continue
Shepard Smith CNBC

Shepard Smith Returns to TV With Grim Assessment of Trump’s Debate Performance
Donald Trump

5 Reasons Why Donald Trump Is Dead Wrong Boasting About Record Debate Ratings

UTA Names Activision Blizzard Executive Eugene Wu as Head of Esports Brand Partnerships
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap