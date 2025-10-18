From the creators of “Fire Country” comes a whole new adventure in “Sheriff Country,” a cop procedural centered on the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief, Sharon Leone Mickey Fox.

“Sheriff Country” is officially the first spinoff from CBS’ flagship series, and it follows the daily dangers and pursuits of Mickey as she juggles her career, romances and her relationships with her ex-con father.

The cast includes Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, W. Earl Brown, Michele Weaver and Christopher Gorham.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Sheriff Country” premiere?

“Sheriff Country” premieres on Friday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. on CBS. It will move to its regular time slot on Friday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m..

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to stream the show live via the feed of their local CBS affiliate on the platform, as well as on demand. However, Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand content the day after the show airs.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “Sheriff Country” will air weekly on Fridays.

“Sheriff Country” episode release schedule:

Here’s the episode release schedule for “Sheriff Country” so far:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” — Friday, Oct. 17 Mickey Fox, a straight-shooting sheriff in the small rural town of Edgewater, Calif., and stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone, who must balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won’t stay buried. When a young boy is caught stealing food, Mickey uncovers a disturbing case of child abuse that leads to a high-stakes rescue and a cliffside standoff that could cost lives. Meanwhile, Mickey’s daughter Skye is newly sober, but her path to sobriety is complicated by her relationship with a troubled young man whom her mother arrested. “Sheriff Country,” an expansion of the universe of the hit drama “Fire Country,” is a story of redemption, resilience and the power of community.

Season 1, Episode 2: “Firewall” — Friday, Oct. 24 Mickey’s personal and professional lines blur as she investigates a harrowing missing persons case all while trying to protect her daughter, whose connection to a crime scene raises unsettling questions. Meanwhile, Mickey’s sister, arrives to support her niece during this deeply emotional time.

Season 1, Episode 3: “The Sixth Man” — Friday, Oct. 31 When a daring daylight robbery shakes the heart of Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox must navigate rising tensions, personal entanglements and a town quick to judge. Meanwhile, suspicions swirl around her daughter, Skye, and her involvement in a high-profile murder case.

Season 1, Episode 4: “Out of Office” — Friday, Nov. 7 When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter’s name.



Are more episodes on the way?

For now, there are no confirmed details about a Season 2 for “Sheriff Country.”

What is “Sheriff Country” about?

Here’s the official description for “Fire Country,” per CBS: In “’Sheriff Country’ Morena Baccarin stars as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of ‘Fire Country’). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series ‘Fire Country.’”

Watch the trailer