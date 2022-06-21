Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show, titled “Sherri,” will premiere Sept. 12, Lionsgate announced Tuesday.

“September 12th can’t get here fast enough,” the former co-host of “The View” said in a statement. “Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.”

Each day, Shepherd will appear before a live audience from New York’s Chelsea Studios to give her take on pop culture. There will be plenty of daytime talk staples, including celebrity and human interest interviews.

Shepherd’s nationally syndicated talk show will appear on stations covering more than 97% of the households in the U.S., per Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

The show will be anchored by Fox Television Stations and includes stations belonging to Cox, Hearst, Sinclair and Nexstar.

David Perler will showrun and executive produce the talk show. Shepherd and her producing partner, Jawn Murray, will also serve as executive producers, with Suzanne Bass, Joelle Dawson and Fernita Wynn joining as co-executive producers.

“Sherri is a great fit for the daytime audience because she relates to people in such a natural way,” Perler said. “Having worn so many hats over the years between her career, motherhood, her fitness journey and other accomplishments, Sherri brings a mix of fun, laughter and valuable, authentic advice to viewers.”