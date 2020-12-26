When Shia LaBeouf exited the film “Don’t Worry Darling” in September, it was reported that scheduling conflicts were to blame. But according to Variety, he was actually fired by director Olivia Wilde for violating her “zero a–hole policy.”

“Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him,” Variety reported on Thursday.

The film, which landed at New Line after a Hollywood bidding war, was seen as another step in a career renaissance for LaBeouf, who was coming off his well-received autobiographical flick “Honey Boy” and the indie drama “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” Following a string of “legal woes and a bizarre timeline of erratic behavior,” Variety reported, landing the role in Wilde’s film was seen as a “professional victory” for LaBeouf.

Representatives for New Line and for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to TheWrap.

The report comes after LaBeouf was accused by musician and former girlfriend FKA Twigs of assault, sexual battery and fostering an abusive relationship in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles and in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month.

The lawsuit accused LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” and of inflicting emotional distress on FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, as well as knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease while they were in a relationship for just under a year between 2018 and 2019.

Both the lawsuit and Barnett in an interview with the Times described an incident when, while driving through the desert, LaBeouf sped down the highway, removed his seat belt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. Barnett then described LaBeouf pulling over at a gas station and assaulting her, throwing her against the car and shouting in her face before forcing her back into the vehicle.

LaBeouf responded to Barnett’s accusations and those of another former girlfriend, Karolyn Pho, in a statement to the Times.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said in an email to the New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

LaBeouf continued by saying that “many of these allegations are not true,” but added that he owed Barnett and Pho “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” LaBeouf wrote, “but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”