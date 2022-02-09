Courteney Cox is a romance novelist with writer’s block, who gets a little spiritual help from Mira Sorvino following her family’s move to the country in the official trailer for Starz’s “Shining Vale,” which dropped Wednesday.

The series finds Cox playing Pat opposite Greg Kinnear’s Terry. They’re a couple struggling in their careers and in their marriage (she cheated with a younger, hot handyman) who bring their teenage children from Brooklyn to a quiet little town for a fresh start on life.

In the Victorian mansion the couple cashed in their savings to buy, Pat spends her days at home working on her long-long-long awaited follow-up novel to her first bestseller and wondering what’s really going on in the family’s new home, which she believes is haunted. Sorvino stars as Rosemary, a 50s housewife who might — or might not — be trying to take over Pat’s body, or possibly her writing career as the trailer hints.

The series created by Jeff Astrof (“Trial & Error,” “Ground Floor,”) and Sharon Horgan (“Divorce,” “Catastrophe”), kicks off with a two-episode premiere Sunday March 6 on the Starz app, and at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT on the cable network.

The horror comedy also stars Gus Birney (“Dickinson”), Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies,” “The Resident”) and Dylan Gage (“PEN15”). It also features Judith Light (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”) and Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”).

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford (“Motherland,” “This Way Up,”) from Merman, Aaron Kaplan (“The Chi,” “The Neighborhood”) and Dana Honor (“A Million Little Things,” “The Unicorn”) from Kapital Entertainment. Cox is a producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay, from a story by Horgan and Astrof. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Check out the first trailer above.