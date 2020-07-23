“The very first night that Ed and I went into that home I was fearful, but I didn’t know what I was fearful of,” world-renowned clairvoyant Lorraine Warren said of her maiden trip inside the Amityville Horror house, the first subject of Travel Channel’s new umbrella series titled “Shock Docs.”

“Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren” — which premieres on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. — boasts a vintage interview with Lorraine, whose work with her husband inspired “The Conjuring” films, as she recalled first stepping foot into the real-life Rhode Island home.

Archival images show the home inside as it was immediately after the Lutz family “fled in terror” in 1975, as well as the Warrens conducting their investigation. Lorraine, who died in 2019, explained how she took with her a relic and asked clergy of many faiths to join her in spirit in the home to protect her and her husband, who died in 2006.

“As I was going up the stairs, I reached the point where it felt as if a force of water [was] coming against my chest, almost like a waterfall,” she said in the clip, explaining her initial feeling inside the haunted home. “It was the worst feeling. I stopped on the landing and held tight to the relic that was in my hand and asked for strength and direction in going forward. It felt ominous to me.”

The Warrens — Ed, a self-taught demonologist, and Lorraine, a light trance medium — founded the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the oldest ghost hunting group in New England. They were among the first investigators in the Amityville haunting and inspired dozens of films, TV series and documentaries, including the “Conjuring” and “Annabelle” franchises.

“Shock Docs” journeys back to the most infamous horror cases in the country, taking a different look at terrifying tales of paranormal encounters. “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren,” the first in the series, debuts Labor Day, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT