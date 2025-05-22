Kathy Bates, Team ‘Hacks’ and Shondaland Join TheWrap’s Inaugural Showrunners Breakfast | Photos

TV’s most in-demand entertainers came out Wednesday to celebrate TheWrap’s inaugural Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast — an exclusive, invite-only event held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Held in conjunction with the company’s launch of its first annual Showrunners and Creators List celebrating 50 of today’s top TV creatives, the event’s centerpiece was a panel discussion with 18 showrunners in attendance discussing career highs and lows — and their latest, Emmys-contending successes — with TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards, Steve Pond.

In all, participating panelists included: Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs (“Hacks,” HBO Max); Neil Druckmann (“The Last of Us,” HBO Max); Dan Erickson (“Severance,” Apple TV+); Dan Fogelman (“Paradise,” Hulu); R. Scott Gemmill (“The Pitt,” CBS); Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu); Jennie Snyder Urman (“Matlock,” CBS); Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer (“St. Denis Medical,” NBC); Lauren LeFranc (“The Penguin,” HBO Max); Meg Marinis (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC); Paul William Davies (“The Residence,” Netflix); and Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern (“Abbott Elementary,” ABC).

Other notable guests joining TheWrap staff and more industry players for the first-of-its-kind event were “Matlock” stars Kathy Bates, Jason Ritter and Skye P. Marshall; “The Residence” stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Randall Park; “Hacks” stars Christopher McDonald and Mark Indelicato; and fellow showrunners, creators and producers Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Jess Brownell (“Bridgerton”), Kat Coiro (“Matlock”) and Halley Gross (“The Last of Us”).

TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast was presented in partnership with Threads, its official social media partner, its studio partner Warner Bros. Television Group and Diageo, its spirits partner.

To see all the highlights from this exclusive, Emmy season breakfast in Beverly Hills, keep scrolling for photos by Randy Shropshire and Jordan Strauss below:

Skye P. Marshall, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kathy Bates, Kat Coiro, and Jason Ritter, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Lauren LeFranc, “The Penguin”; R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt”; and Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Skye P. Marshall, Jennie Snyder Urman and Kathy Bates, “ Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Kathy Bates and Kat Coiro, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Susan Kelechi Watson, “The Residence” and Dan Fogelman, “Paradise” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Susan Kelechi Watson, “The Residence” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Dan Fogelman, “Paradise” and Susan Kelechi Watson, “The Residence” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Skype P. Marshall, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Justin Spitzer, “St. Denis Medical” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Showrunners and creators speak onstage at TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Steve Pond and TheWrap’s honorary guests speak onstage at TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Lauren LeFranc, “The Penguin” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Mark Indelicato, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, and Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Christopher McDonald, and Mark Indelicato, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Kathy Bates, actress, “Matlock”” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Skye P. Marshall, Jennie Snyder Urman and Kat Coiro, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Justin Halpern, “Abbott Elementary” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Susan Kelechi, “The Residence” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Randall Park, Susan Kelechi, and Paul William Davies, “The Residence” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Betsy Beers and Susan Kelechi (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Lauren LeFranc, “The Penguin” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Betsy Beers and Susan Kelechi (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Jess Brownell and Betsy Beers, “Bridgerton” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Betsy Beers, Paul William Davies, “The Residence”; Meg Marinis, “Grey’s Anatomy”; Jess Brownell, “Bridgerton” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, “St. Denis Medical” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Eric Ledgin, “St. Denis Medical” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” and Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kodak Cookies feature at TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Susan Kelechi, “The Residence” and R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Ritter, “Matlock” and Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, “The Last of Us” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Mark Indelicato, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, and Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Randall Park, “The Residence” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jennie Snyder Urman, “Matlock” and Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Dan Fogelman, “Paradise” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Randall Park, “The Residence” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Jason Ritter, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Jennie Snyder and Jason Ritter, “Matlock” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Jess Brownell and Betsy Beers, “Bridgerton” (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Justin Spiltzer and Paul William Davies, “St. Denis Medical” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Neil Druckmann, “The Last of Us” and Steve Pond, TheWrap (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Lynne Segall, Chief Revenue Officer, TheWrap Speaks onstage at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, on May 21, 2025, Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss for TheWrap)

R. Scott Gemmill, “The Pitt” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dan Fogelman, “Paradise” and Justin Spiltzer, “St. Denis Medical” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Eric Ledgin, “St. Denis Medical”, Patrick Schumacher, “Abbott Elementary” and Justin Halpern, “Abbott Elementary” (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)