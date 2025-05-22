Kathy Bates, Team ‘Hacks’ and Shondaland Join TheWrap’s Inaugural Showrunners Breakfast | Photos

TV’s most in-demand entertainers came out Wednesday to celebrate TheWrap’s inaugural Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast — an exclusive, invite-only event held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
Held in conjunction with the company’s launch of its first annual Showrunners and Creators List celebrating 50 of today’s top TV creatives, the event’s centerpiece was a panel discussion with 18 showrunners in attendance discussing career highs and lows — and their latest, Emmys-contending successes — with TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards, Steve Pond.
In all, participating panelists included: Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs (“Hacks,” HBO Max); Neil Druckmann (“The Last of Us,” HBO Max); Dan Erickson (“Severance,” Apple TV+); Dan Fogelman (“Paradise,” Hulu); R. Scott Gemmill (“The Pitt,” CBS); Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu); Jennie Snyder Urman (“Matlock,” CBS); Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer (“St. Denis Medical,” NBC); Lauren LeFranc (“The Penguin,” HBO Max); Meg Marinis (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC); Paul William Davies (“The Residence,” Netflix); and Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern (“Abbott Elementary,” ABC).
Other notable guests joining TheWrap staff and more industry players for the first-of-its-kind event were “Matlock” stars Kathy Bates, Jason Ritter and Skye P. Marshall; “The Residence” stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Randall Park; “Hacks” stars Christopher McDonald and Mark Indelicato; and fellow showrunners, creators and producers Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Jess Brownell (“Bridgerton”), Kat Coiro (“Matlock”) and Halley Gross (“The Last of Us”).
TheWrap’s Showrunners and Creators of Emmy Season Breakfast was presented in partnership with Threads, its official social media partner, its studio partner Warner Bros. Television Group and Diageo, its spirits partner.
To see all the highlights from this exclusive, Emmy season breakfast in Beverly Hills, keep scrolling for photos by Randy Shropshire and Jordan Strauss below: