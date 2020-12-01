Showrunners of ‘Russian Doll,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and ‘Self Made’ Join Power Women Summit 2020

Showrunners Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll”), Liz Tigelaar (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Elle Johnson (“Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam CJ Walker”) will be joined by creators David Collins (“Queer Eye”), Smriti Mundhra (“Indian Matchmaking”), Tanya Saracho (“Vida”) and Ilana Peña (“Diary of a Future President”) at WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2020. With the theme “Inclusion 360” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.

The showrunners and creators will take part in a panel conversation moderated by Academy Award-winning producer Cathy Schulman. From inclusive storytelling to production in COVID, audiences will hear first-hand what it takes to develop a successful series from script to screen.

Leslye Headland served as writer, director and showrunner for Netflix’s acclaimed series “Russian Doll.” Headland is currently working on an untitled “Star Wars” series for the Disney+ streaming platform and will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Liz Tigelaar is the showrunner and executive producer of the five-time Emmy nominated Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere,” with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, which was nominated for five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Elle Johnson most recently served as a co-showrunner on Netflix’s limited series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life Of Madam CJ Walker” starring and produced by Octavia Spencer. The four-part limited series, which follows the legendary entrepreneur’s unprecedented success story, debuted in March 2020.

David Collins is the Emmy award-winning creator and executive producer of “Queer Eye” on Netflix and the voguing competition “Legendary” on HBO Max. He also recently executive produced “Say I Do” on Netflix and “To Catch a Beautician” on VH1.

Smriti Mundhra is an Oscar-nominated director and producer. She most recently created and executive produced Indian Matchmaking, an eight-part Netflix original documentary series currently streaming on the platform.

Tanya Saracho most recently served as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed series “Vida” on Starz, which had all Latinx directors and writers in season one and all Latina directors and writers in seasons two and three. The series also received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for all three seasons.

Ilana Peña is the creator, co-showrunner and executive producer of “Diary of a Future President,” which follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl on her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Academy Award-winning producer Cathy Schulman is the president and CEO of Welle Entertainment, a film and television production company committed to producing content that appeals to diverse audiences, with an emphasis on women and girls.

Other previously announced speakers include chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill, actor/director/producer Regina King, “Black Bear” actor Aubrey Plaza, Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush, Emmy Award-winning documentarian and journalist Soledad O’Brien, actor and founder of I Weigh Jameela Jamil, actor and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo, TV personality and entrepreneur Whitney Port, model and entrepreneur Alexis Ren, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price, FabFitFun co-founder and editor-in-chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens and optimism doctor Dr. Deepika Chopra. Also appearing are actors Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Alexxis Lemire (“The Half of It”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF”). Previously announced mentors include actors T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Coming 2 America”), Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”), Emmy Award-winning television host Jeannie Mai, actor Francesca Scorsese (“We Are Who We Are”) and actor and director Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”).

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

