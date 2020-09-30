Showtime in October: Here’s Everything New Coming

Showtime is out with its list of everything new coming to the premium cable platform in October, and the list includes the limited series “The Good Lord Bird” starring Ethan Hawke as the abolitionist John Brown.

Other highlights include new episodes of “The Circus,” “Desus & Mero,” and “Our Cartoon President,” along with classic movies like “Legally Blonde,” “Moonstruck,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Schindler’s List” and “Field of Dreams.”

Here’s the full list:

ORIGINAL SERIES

THE GOOD LORD BIRD

Limited Series Premiere Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

THE GOOD LORD BIRD stars Ethan Hawke as controversial abolitionist John Brown. The limited series unfolds from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown’s motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas – a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces – and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended but was the event that started the Civil War. THE GOOD LORD BIRD weaves a humorous, dramatic and historical tapestry of Antebellum America, spotlighting the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity.

Also Read: Showtime's 'The Comey Rule' Debuts to Record Ratings for a Limited Drama Series

THE CIRCUS

Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT

THE CIRCUS returns to SHOWTIME as America approaches a monumental presidential election, confronts systemic racism and endures a deadly pandemic and economic upheaval. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, take viewers behind the scenes as the Trump and Biden campaigns hurtle toward a historic Election Day in November. New episodes will premiere on Sundays and continue through the election.

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT

Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT sets its sights on the most consequential election in history to determine who will be the next Cartoon President. Can Cartoon Joe Biden overcome his frequent gaffes and basement isolation to unseat Cartoon President Trump, who’s struggling to win re-election?

DESUS & MERO

Sundays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Previously airing Mondays and Thursdays, DESUS & MERO now airs weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights, continuing to shoot remotely from the hosts’ own homes. Each episode features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

NEW DOCUMENTARIES

KINGDOM OF SILENCE

Premiere Friday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

With the killing of Jamal Khashoggi as a launching point, KINGDOM OF SILENCE will explore the history between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the decades leading up to today’s troubling interactions between the Trump administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In the process, the film shines new light on Khashoggi’s remarkable journey – from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington, from the Arab Spring to the rise of Saudi Arabia’s new Crown Prince.

COMEDY STORE

Docu-Series Premiere Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

This documentary series from former stand-up comic Mike Binder brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, Binder spotlights one of pop culture’s great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.

CITIZEN BIO

Premiere Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

As the world’s medical research community grapples with the current COVID-19 pandemic, SHOWTIME Documentary Films will premiere a new, timely feature-length documentary entitled CITIZEN BIO, which explores in depth the nascent biohacking movement and the unconventional scientists and researchers developing alternative medicines to prolong human life and eradicate incurable viruses and diseases.

SPORTS

INSIDE THE NFL

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The award-winning studio show continues its thirteenth consecutive season on SHOWTIME covering every game, every week, with trademark highlights from NFL Films, special features and spirited debate on the game’s hottest topics. Award-wining host James Brown is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Phil Simms, six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin serving as contributing analyst.

Also Read: Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad to Save His Family in Trailer for Showtime's 'Your Honor' (Video)

SHOBOX: THE NEW GENERATION

Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Undefeated super welterweight contenders Charles Conwell and Wendy Toussaint clash in the main event of a stacked quadruple-header that features eight fighters with a combined record of 109-4-3. In the co-featured bout, undefeated super middleweight prospects Isaiah Steen and Kalvin Henderson meet. Plus, Janelson Bocachica and Nicklaus Flaz face off in a welterweight bout and highly-regarded prospect Brandun Lee takes on Jimmy Williams in the opener.

SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION

Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Top welterweight contenders Sergey Lipinets, ranked No. 3 by the IBF, and Uzbekistan’s Kudtratillo Abdukakhorov, IBF No. 1, meet in a high-stakes bout that will see the victor in prime position to face the winner of November’s Errol Spence Jr.-Danny Garcia fight. Plus, exciting prospect Xavier Martinez battles veteran Claudio Marrero and unbeaten Malik Hawkins meets KO artist Subriel Matias.

BAD HOMBRES

Premiere Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

From SHOWTIME SPORTS DOCUMENTARY FILMS, follow the Tecolotes, the world’s only binational professional baseball team, and the effects the tumultuous United States-Mexico border relations have on their 2019 season as they divide their home games between their two stadiums in Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

ALL THE SMOKE WITH MATT BARNES AND STEPHEN JACKSON

Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The series combines “best of” guest voices, with each episode centered on a different, recurring topic from the initial 44 episode run of the ALL THE SMOKE video podcast. Subjects range from on-court experiences and career reflections to raw and very personal stories from some of the brightest stars in modern NBA history. The episodes feature fresh elements of production and present-day perspectives from Barnes and Jackson.

SHOWTIME PPV

Saturday, Oct. 24

Two crowd favorites with massive followings will meet with Leo Santa Cruz’s newly won WBA (Super) 130-pound world title and Gervonta Davis’ WBA Lightweight title both on the line. The unbeaten “Tank” Davis is a two-division world champion and reigning WBA lightweight titlist at the age of 25. He emerged as a bona fide star in 2019 with sold-out main event bouts in Baltimore and Atlanta. “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz is a four-division world champion who avenged his only professional loss to Carl Frampton. The stage is set for one of the best matchups that can be made in all of boxing. The winner of this fight will rightfully earn a top-10 spot on the coveted pound-for-pound list.

NEW MOVIES

3 Day Weekend

Agent Cody Banks

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

Angels & Demons

Armageddon

Bad Girls From Valley High

Big Daddy

Bloodsport

Boiler Room

Boomerang

The Bridges of Madison County

Catch Me If You Can

The Chamber

Clockers

Colors

The Cooler

Courage Under Fire

Crooklyn

Deep Impact

The Deer Hunter

Do The Right Thing

Don Jon

Also Read: 'Moonbase 8' Gets Premiere Date From Showtime - and a Full-Length Trailer (Video)

Eight Crazy Nights

Event Horizon

Field of Dreams

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Fried Green Tomatoes

Godzilla

Greenberg

Hannibal

Holly Day

Hood Rat

Hook

Howard the Duck

Inside Man

Julie & Julia

Kingpin

The Last Days of Disco

The Last Temptation of Christ

Layer Cake

Leadbelly

Leave It to Beaver

Legally Blonde

Legend

Liberal Arts

Madea’s Family Reunion

McHale’s Navy

Mercury Rising

The Money Pit

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

Muppets Take Manhattan, The

My Bloody Valentine

Never Goin’ Back*

Officer and a Gentleman, An

One Crazy Christmas

The Other Boleyn Girl

Paranormal Activity

Passenger 57

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Posse

Prayer Before Dawn, A*

Proximity

Rain Man

Righteous Kill

Rosemary’s Baby

Run with the Hunted

Schindler’s List

Set It Off

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer’s All Star Comedy Jam

Slice*

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

Sudden Death

Suspect Zero

Tales From The Hood

The Thing

Thirteen Days

Top Gun

Urban Cowboy

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: Final Cut

A Very Brady Sequel

Vice

Waterworld

Why Stop Now

Available Oct. 1

The Gentlemen (Premiere)

Available Oct. 3

Agent Cody Banks

Never Goin’ Back*

Available Oct. 6

A Prayer Before Dawn

Available Oct. 8

Swallow (Premiere)

Available Oct. 15

Hook

Available Oct. 16

Greenberg

Bad Hombres (Premiere)

Available Oct. 18

Slice

Available Oct. 23

Don Jon

Available Oct. 24

The Current War (Premiere)

Available Oct. 25

Run with the Hunted

Available Oct. 30

Citizen Bio (Premiere)