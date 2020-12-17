Showtime Orders ‘Yellowjackets’ Survival-Horror Series Starring Melanie Lynskey

Showtime has ordered survival-horror drama “Yellowjackets” to series, the channel said Thursday.

Melanie Lynskey stars on the series, which comes from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (“Narcos”). Jonathan Lisco (“Halt and Catch Fire”) has joined as Lyle and Nickerson’s co-showrunner.

Along with Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” stars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Other cast members include Ella Purnell (“Sweetbitter”), Sammi Hanratty (“Shameless”), Sophie Thatcher (“Prospect”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Steven Krueger (“The Originals”) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”).

Per Showtime, “Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, ‘Yellowjackets’ is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Also Read: Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci Among 8 Cast in Showtime Pilot 'Yellowjackets'

Production on the series will begin early next year in Vancouver for a planned 2021 debut on Showtime.

“Yellowjackets” is created by Lyle and Nickerson. Executive producers include Lyle, Nickerson, Lisco and Karyn Kusama, who directed the pilot, and Drew Comins of Creative Engine.

“‘Yellowjackets’ is a genre-bending, riveting story told across time periods, exploring the journeys of these women at two of the most formative times in their lives,” Jana Winograde, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment with Gary Levine, said. “We have an unbelievable cast, led by Juliette, Christina, Melanie and Tawny, in a series that’s going to leave you on the edge of your seat with every episode.”