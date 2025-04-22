How to Produce a Hit TV Show and Save the Environment at the Same Time

When actress Wendie Malick joined the cast of Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” she was attentive, as always, to the sustainability standards on set. “If you’re not part of the original cast, it’s harder to come on and start telling people what to do,” Malick, who plays Harrison Ford’s neurologist and love interest, told TheWrap. “Happily, there wasn’t much left for them to do.”

Now shooting the third season of the therapy-themed comedy, Malick has been concerned about sustainability in entertainment production for decades. Since 200o, she has been on the executive board of directors for the Environmental Media Association (EMA), a nonprofit whose Green Seal certification stamps Hollywood projects for their eco-conscious methods, spanning from energy efficiency to the use of recyclables.