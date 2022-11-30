The “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” isn’t the only TV series that will star Harrison Ford in the near future, as Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the new comedy series “Shrinking,” starring Ford and Jason Segel. new Apple TV+ comedy series “Shrinking.”

“Sometimes you have to breakdown to have a breakthrough,” is the message in the teaser video for the 10-episode series, which is set to premiere with two episodes on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own,” reads a description for the show, which was created and written by Emmy award-winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, as well as Segel and Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and executive producer Brett Goldstein.

The series will also feature Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television as part of Lawrence’s overall deal with the television company with his Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer are set to serve as executive producers.

View the first-look photos of the series below and watch the first teaser in the video above.

Harrison Ford in “Shrinking” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Christa Miller and Jessica Williams in “Shrinking” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)