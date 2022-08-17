Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the documentary “Sidney,” produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, which honors the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

The documentary will capture Poitier’s legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

“The world I knew was quite simple,” Poitier’s voice opens the trailer. “I never thought about what I looked like. I didn’t know what a mirror was!”

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

The film follows Poitier’s life and career as he moved from the Bahamas to America, learning about the concept of racial division after living his self-described ‘simple’ life on the islands.

“America began to say to me ‘You’re not who you think you are.’” Poitier continues. “There was a habit in Hollywood of utilizing blacks in the most disrespectful ways. I said, ‘I cannot play that.’”

“Sidney” is an Apple Original Film and produced by Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The documentary is produced by Oprah Winfrey on behalf of Harpo Productions and Derik Murray on behalf of Network Entertainment. “Sidney” is directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller.

Poitier was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award, and he is described in the trailer as one of the few cultural threads holding America at the time that this happened. Oprah tears up talking about her love for the late actor.

“My life has had more than a few wonderful, indescribable turns,” Poitier says at the end of the trailer. “And I have lived them.”

“Sidney” will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.