Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend to Star on Netflix Series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend have been cast as the leads of David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson’s Netflix anthology series “Anatomy of a Scandal,” the streaming service said Wednesday.

Here’s the official logline for the six-episode, hour-long show, which is based on Sarah Vaughan’s international bestselling novel: “An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London.”

Miller will play Sophie Whitehouse, “an Oxford graduate, a wife and a mother of two whose perfectly charmed life is about to implode.” Dockery will take on the role of Kate Woodcroft, QC, “a steely criminal barrister specializing in prosecuting sexual crimes who’s risen quickly in her field, and just got handed the case of a lifetime.” And Friend will have the part of James Whitehouse, “an ambitious and charismatic junior minister who has always shared his wife’s good fortune–until now.”

Also Read: Netflix Orders 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Anthology Series From David E. Kelley

Kelley and Gibson will write, executive produce and act as co-showrunners on “Anatomy of a Scandal,” with S.J. Clarkson also executive producing and directing all six episodes. Additional executive producers include Liza Chasin (“The Loudest Voice,” “Baby Driver”) of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea (“Gone Girl,” “Big Little Lies”), Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories along with Sarah Vaughan, and Margaret Chernin as co-executive producer.

“Anatomy of a Scandal,” which was ordered to series at Netflix in May, will be shot in the U.K.