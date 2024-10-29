Signal Awards 2024 Winners: Trevor Noah, Anderson Cooper, Kara Swisher Take Top Podcast Honors | Exclusive

Anderson Cooper, Questlove, Brené Brown, Trevor Noah, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are just a few of the big name winners at the 2024 Signal Awards, which honor podcasts that define culture.

The Signal Awards announced their winners Tuesday morning and boasted 170,000 votes from podcast fans in just two short weeks.

There are two types of awards given: The Academy-decided Gold Award, and the public-voted Listeners’ Choice Award — and a number of honorees pulled dual honors. They include Cooper, Questlove, Brown, Noah, Notaro, Kara Swisher, Shannon Sharpe, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin, “The Sporkful,” “The Stoop: Black, Queer and Free” and “Twenty Thousand Hertz.”

Other winners of the Gold Award are Oprah, Katie Couric, “Death, Sex & Money” and “Today, Explained.” Meanwhile, Listeners’ Choice Award winners include “Dark History,” “Prosecuting Donald Trump,” “The Nightingale of Iran,” “The Prof G Pod With Scott Galloway,” “Victory Light With The Kid Mero” and “Who Killed JFK?”

Furthermore, for the second year in a row, Audible has been awarded The Signal Awards’ Company of The Year, having earned the most honors across all categories. A winner’s party for the awards is scheduled for Nov. 12 at Brooklyn’s Public Records. During the festivities, “Where Should We Begin?’s” Esther Perel and “Las Culturistas’” Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang will be honored with the inaugural Special Achievement Awards.

Interview or Talk Show

Slate’s Death, Sex & Money GOLD

Your Mama’s Kitchen GOLD

Apple News In Conversation GOLD

All There Is with Anderson Cooper GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

Podcrushed

New Lines Magazine Presents: The Lede

Time Sensitive

Marc Summers Unwraps

On Being with Krista Tippett

Best Co-Host Team (Shows)

Handsome Podcast GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

The Need to Know Podcast GOLD

Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

A Field Guide To Gay Animals

Pretendians

Dead Writers

Nightcap

Culture Bites

And That’s Why We Drink

Varnamtown

Best Commute Podcast

Today, Explained GOLD

Netflix is a Daily Joke GOLD

And That’s Why We Drink GOLD LISTENER’S CHOICE

Hangin’ Out with the Old Fellas

The McKinsey Podcast

Very Special Episodes

TED Talks Daily

Best Co-Host Team (Pop Culture Podcasts)

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya GOLD

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect GOLD

Kermode and Mayo’s Take LISTENER’S CHOICE

Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus & Nicole Byer

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Best Host (Current Events)

On with Kara Swisher GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

Next Question with Katie Couric GOLD

The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich

Apple News Today

Conspiracy, She Wrote

Best Host

Oprah’s Super Soul GOLD

Apple News Today GOLD

Your Mama’s Kitchen GOLD

Dark History LISTENER’S CHOICE

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day

Reality with the King

Limited Series Documentary

Hysterical GOLD

The Youth Development Center GOLD

Backfired: The Vaping Wars GOLD

Grapevine GOLD

The Nightingale of Iran LISTENER’S CHOICE

The Good Thief

Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust

After Hotel Rwanda

In The Dark: The Runaway Princesses

Limited Series History

Pack One Bag GOLD

Who Killed JFK? LISTENER’S CHOICE

Inheriting

Road to Rickwood

The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power Broker

Unbiased History of Israel and Palestine

Limited Series & Specials News & Politics

In the Room with Peter Bergen GOLD

Big Take GOLD

The Political Scene GOLD

Prosecuting Donald Trump LISTENER’S CHOICE

Talking Feds

White Picket Fence

Pod Save America

Stay Tuned with Preet

Comedians Shaping Culture

What Now? with Trevor Noah GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE

Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious

Lovett or Leave It

Seek Treatment with Cat & Pat

Self-Improvement & Self-Help

The Mel Robbins Podcast GOLD

Everyday Better with Leah Smart GOLD

Big Lash Energy – Are You Faking Happy Too? LISTENER’S CHOICE

The Get Back To It Podcast

Whiskey, Jazz and Leadership

A Place of Yes

Real Men Feel

Therapy For Black Girls