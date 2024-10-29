Signal Awards 2024 Winners: Trevor Noah, Anderson Cooper, Kara Swisher Take Top Podcast Honors | Exclusive

Anderson Cooper, Questlove, Brené Brown, Trevor Noah, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are just a few of the big name winners at the 2024 Signal Awards, which honor podcasts that define culture.
The Signal Awards announced their winners Tuesday morning and boasted 170,000 votes from podcast fans in just two short weeks.
There are two types of awards given: The Academy-decided Gold Award, and the public-voted Listeners’ Choice Award — and a number of honorees pulled dual honors. They include Cooper, Questlove, Brown, Noah, Notaro, Kara Swisher, Shannon Sharpe, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin, “The Sporkful,” “The Stoop: Black, Queer and Free” and “Twenty Thousand Hertz.”
Other winners of the Gold Award are Oprah, Katie Couric, “Death, Sex & Money” and “Today, Explained.” Meanwhile, Listeners’ Choice Award winners include “Dark History,” “Prosecuting Donald Trump,” “The Nightingale of Iran,” “The Prof G Pod With Scott Galloway,” “Victory Light With The Kid Mero” and “Who Killed JFK?”
Furthermore, for the second year in a row, Audible has been awarded The Signal Awards’ Company of The Year, having earned the most honors across all categories. A winner’s party for the awards is scheduled for Nov. 12 at Brooklyn’s Public Records. During the festivities, “Where Should We Begin?’s” Esther Perel and “Las Culturistas’” Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang will be honored with the inaugural Special Achievement Awards.
Check out some of the highlighted winners below. Click here to see the complete list.
Interview or Talk Show
Slate’s Death, Sex & Money GOLD
Your Mama’s Kitchen GOLD
Apple News In Conversation GOLD
All There Is with Anderson Cooper GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE
Podcrushed
New Lines Magazine Presents: The Lede
Time Sensitive
Marc Summers Unwraps
On Being with Krista Tippett
Best Co-Host Team (Shows)
Handsome Podcast GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE
The Need to Know Podcast GOLD
Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway
A Field Guide To Gay Animals
Pretendians
Dead Writers
Nightcap
Culture Bites
And That’s Why We Drink
Varnamtown
Best Commute Podcast
Today, Explained GOLD
Netflix is a Daily Joke GOLD
And That’s Why We Drink GOLD LISTENER’S CHOICE
Where does Florida keep its memorabilia?
Hangin’ Out with the Old Fellas
The McKinsey Podcast
Very Special Episodes
TED Talks Daily
Best Co-Host Team (Pop Culture Podcasts)
The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya GOLD
Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect GOLD
Kermode and Mayo’s Take LISTENER’S CHOICE
Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus & Nicole Byer
Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Best Host (Current Events)
On with Kara Swisher GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE
Next Question with Katie Couric GOLD
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Apple News Today
Conspiracy, She Wrote
Best Host
Oprah’s Super Soul GOLD
Apple News Today GOLD
Your Mama’s Kitchen GOLD
Dark History LISTENER’S CHOICE
How to Fail with Elizabeth Day
Reality with the King
Limited Series Documentary
Hysterical GOLD
The Youth Development Center GOLD
Backfired: The Vaping Wars GOLD
Grapevine GOLD
The Nightingale of Iran LISTENER’S CHOICE
The Good Thief
Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust
After Hotel Rwanda
In The Dark: The Runaway Princesses
Limited Series History
Pack One Bag GOLD
Who Killed JFK? LISTENER’S CHOICE
Inheriting
Road to Rickwood
The 99% Invisible Breakdown: The Power Broker
Unbiased History of Israel and Palestine
Limited Series & Specials News & Politics
In the Room with Peter Bergen GOLD
Big Take GOLD
The Political Scene GOLD
Prosecuting Donald Trump LISTENER’S CHOICE
Talking Feds
White Picket Fence
Pod Save America
Stay Tuned with Preet
Comedians Shaping Culture
What Now? with Trevor Noah GOLD, LISTENER’S CHOICE
Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious
Lovett or Leave It
Seek Treatment with Cat & Pat
Self-Improvement & Self-Help
The Mel Robbins Podcast GOLD
Everyday Better with Leah Smart GOLD
Big Lash Energy – Are You Faking Happy Too? LISTENER’S CHOICE
The Get Back To It Podcast
Whiskey, Jazz and Leadership
A Place of Yes
Real Men Feel
Therapy For Black Girls
