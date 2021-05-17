Sigourney Weaver to Star in TV Series ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ for Amazon

Amazon is developing a TV series adaptation of “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” the 2018 novel by Australian author Holly Ringland, with Sigourney Weaver set to star and executive produce. Sarah Lambert (“Lambs of God”) and Glendyn Ivin are serving as co-showrunners, with Lambert writing.

The series, which will consist of seven episodes, will be filmed in Australia. Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios and Endeavor Content are producing. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Stories, Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert and Glendyn Ivin are executive producers. Barbara Gibbs will produce and Lucinda Reynolds is onboard as co-executive producer.

“This gripping and emotional story is a broad-skewing drama featuring strong female characters, written and produced by an incredible team of talented female film-makers, and set against a stunning local landscape. We are thrilled that the wonderful Sigourney Weaver signed on to this project to bring the complex and powerful story to life. We will continue to produce more local content, offering and unearthing compelling stories featuring Australian artists, writers and producers and are proud of the Australian originals we have created with local production partners,” Erika North, Amazon’s head of originals, Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be bringing The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to Prime Video. The story is a compelling tale of female resilience, which will be perfectly embodied by the talented Sigourney Weaver. Holly has created a distinctive and powerful novel told with authenticity, courage and love. We have been a fan of Holly’s book for quite some time, a long-time admirer of Sigourney’s, and am excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios to bring this story to a global audience,” Matterson and Papandrea said.

“Although I mostly wrote The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart thinking that no one other than me would ever read it, I wanted my novel to find its people – I was driven by a deep, aching desire for connection. To use my voice. To roar like I used to on bushwalks as a child, yelling cooee out into the Australian bush, waiting with breath held to hear someone else, unknown and unseen to me but on the same track, yell cooee back. I’m here. You’re not alone. It’s what I wanted to feel in my writing; it’s the feeling I wanted Alice and her story to give others. This is my wildest dream, seeing my first novel, Alice’s story, be brought to life on screen and for a global audience on Amazon Prime Video,” RIngland said.

Deadline first reported the news.