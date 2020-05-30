Simon Cowell and his fellow “Britain’s Got Talent” judges were blown away by one contestant’s powerful audition Saturday, which used body art to illustrate the ocean pollution problem the world is currently facing.

41-year-old Italian artist Johannes Stoetter transformed the “BGT” stage into an underwater scene for his performance, complete with models painted to look like sea turtles, whales and fish.

“Our planet is precious,” Stoetter said, narrating the performance himself. “As well as the world around us, we also need to take care of what’s beneath the surface: the ocean. Home to half of all life on Earth today, our oceans cover over 70% of this planet. For many years, we believed that nothing we could do would have an affect on our oceans. We were wrong.

Also Read: Howard Stern Calls 'AGT' the 'Ultimate Boys Club,' Blames Simon Cowell for Gabrielle Union Ouster

Slowly, each model positioned to look like an ocean creature revealed themselves to be a human, while Stoetter continued delivering his message: “Our oceans are dying. Ocean pollution is a real threat to our planet. Over one million animals die each year due to debris in our waters.”

“It’s estimated that there are 3.5 trillion fish living in our oceans,” he added. “Some predict that by the year 2050, there may be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

Stoetter closed his audition with this line, before coming out to take a bow with his models: “The future of the oceans depends on us.”

Also Read: 'America's Got Talent': Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough Not Returning as Judges for Season 15

Simon Cowell and fellow “BGT” panelists Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden were mesmerized by Stoetter’s audition, with Cowell saying: “I’ve never seen anything like it, the most original thing we’ve seen on the show this year. Stunning.”

Watch the performance via the video above.