Simon Cowell to Miss ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Shows This Week After Back Surgery

AGT judge broke his back in multiple places from an electric bike accident

| August 9, 2020 @ 3:37 PM Last Updated: August 9, 2020 @ 4:22 PM
simon cowell

“America’s Got Talent” will air its first two live shows this week without Simon Cowell at the judges’ table as he is recovering from emergency back surgery.

Cowell underwent five-hour surgery on Saturday evening after suffering a serious injury while testing his new electric bike at his Malibu home. His representatives say that the operation was successful and he is in the hospital recovering.

Cowell created “AGT” and has served as a judge since the show’s 11th season. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

The long-running NBC reality competition has continued its latest 15th season throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrived in the U.S. while the show was in the midst of shooting its audition episodes. Production was shut down last spring before resuming with virtual performances. Live shows will begin this Tuesday, August 11.

Cowell currently lives with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their 6-year-old son, Eric, and her 14-year-old son from a previous relationship.

