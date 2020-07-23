‘Truth Seekers': Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Reunite to Fight ‘Ancient Magic’ in First Trailer (Video)

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: Show premieres this fall on Amazon Prime

| July 23, 2020 @ 12:30 PM

We were already sold on “Truth Seekers” when it was announced last year — reuniting Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on television for the first time since “Spaced” ended is all you had to say. But now we finally have a closer look at the upcoming Amazon Prime comedy and we can safely say we were right to be fully aboard sight unseen.

The first trailer dropped on Thursday during the show’s [email protected] panel, which featured series creators and writers Frost, Pegg, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz. Watch it above now.

The eight-episode supernatural comedy stars Frost and Pegg alongside Samson Kayo, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma and the great Malcolm McDowell and focuses on a team of paranormal investigators who stumble on a vast conspiracy with apocalyptic implications. It’s familiar territory for Pegg and Frost, who in addition to “Spaced” starred together in a string of hit comedies paying tribute to genres like zombies (“Shaun of the Dead,”) buddy cop movies (“Hot Fuzz,”) road trips (“Paul”) and alien apocalypses (“World’s End.”)

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

“Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race. Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling.”

Also Read: Zachary Quinto Talks 'NOS4A2' Season 2 and Charlie Manx's Origin Story (Video)

“Truth Seekers” is set to premiere on Prime Video in fall 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. We can’t wait. Meanwhile, if the fates are listening now would be a great time to review “Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace.”

The series is co-written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director.

Watch the “Truth Seekers” virtual panel at Amazon’s Virtual-Con here.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.

