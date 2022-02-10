Simon Thomas Promoted to President of ITV Entertainment

Simon Thomas has been promoted to president of ITV Entertainment. He’ll also serve as ITV America’s head of international programming.

ITV Entertainment is one of six production labels under parent company ITV America — the other five are Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content.

Adam Sher is president of ITV America, which makes shows like “Queer Eye,” “Love Island,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Chase.”

Thomas has executive produced each of the three (to-date) seasons of “Love Island.” In his new role, Thomas will run ITV Entertainment’s development and production slate of original series and buzzy international formats. He will also oversee production of any ITV America series sold to U.S. buyers and produced abroad. Thomas reports to David Eilenberg.

“With the sweeping globalization of the marketplace, we’ve been focusing our business on selling and producing on a global level, in any territory,” ITV America CEO David George said in a statement. “Simon has worked on some of the biggest successes in unscripted, steering shows in the U.S. and abroad, and navigating international IP domestically. Leaning further into this strategy to solidify our position as a global content leader, Simon is the ideal person to head up ITV Entertainment and grow our U.S. production business around the world.”

“Simon has the ability to balance prime creative with problem solving on the ground – always an elusive skillset, but even more so now with buyers wanting breakthrough shows that can travel globally,” ITV America’s Chief Creative Officer David Eilenberg added.

Additionally, Michelle Byars has been promoted to senior vice president of development at ITV Entertainment. She now leads the label’s slate of series in the works. Byars will also develop and adapt global formats for the U.S.

Byars was formerly at Turner Entertainment, where she helped relaunch TBS’ unscripted business.

“With Simon leading ITV Entertainment and spearheading international for ITV America, and Michelle driving development, ITVE is perfectly positioned to bring exciting new formats and franchises to buyers and audiences worldwide,” Eilenberg said.