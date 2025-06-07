Simone Biles Blasts ‘Truly Sick’ Swimmer Riley Gaines: ‘Should be Uplifting the Trans Community’

Simone Biles hit back at former collegiate swimmer and OutKick host Riley Gaines Friday after she shared a celebratory post from the Minnesota State High School League after Champlin Park High School, which includes a transgender pitcher, won the state championship.

“You’re truly sick,” Biles tweeted at Gaines, who had commented the win was to “be expected when your star player is a boy.”

“All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” Biles continued. “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!”

“But instead … You bully them …,” she continued. “One thing’s for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Gaines, who sprang to notoriety after she finished in 5th place alongside swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022, answered: “This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces,” she wrote on X.

“You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.”

Gaines’ former teammates told 19th News in 2025 she had been building a case aginst Thomas for some time ahead of their 2022 race.

“She, for months leading up to that, had this bias in her head, and I think that was the last straw that gave her the push to speak up about it,” says the teammate, told the outlet.

In the years that followed, Gaines sued the NCAA and launched a career as a public speaker. She also showed up at Donald Trump’s signing of his executive order banning trans women from women’s sports in February.