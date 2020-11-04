sinclair broadcast group

Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcasting Takes $4.2 Billion Hit Over Regional Sports Networks

by | November 4, 2020 @ 12:16 PM

Station group leader bought 21 networks from Disney for more than $10 billion last year

Sinclair Broadcasting wrote off more than $4 billion this morning over its regional sports networks.

The local TV station giant reported a $4.2 billion “impairment charge” due to its RSN business when announcing its third quarter earnings Wednesday.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Trump Changed the Tech World Forever | PRO Video
Netflix Reed Hastings

Why Netflix Hasn’t Peaked Yet – Despite Lackluster Subscriber Growth
Johnny Depp

Can Johnny Depp Bounce Back From ‘Modern-Day Scarlet Letter’ of UK Court’s ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling?
johnny depp

Is Johnny Depp Still a Bankable Movie Star?
trump biden election ratings preview

Why This Year’s Election Night Ratings Won’t Be a Repeat of 2016 Highs

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere Doesn’t Do So Great in Ratings
Paramount Pictures studio gate Trial of the Chicago 7 The Lovebirds Coming 2 America Eddie Murphy Michael B. Jordan Ryan Reynolds

Inside Paramount’s 2020 Survival Strategy: Earn More Selling Off Films Than Releasing Them
Peter Krause 911 Fox

Big 4 Nets Have Aired 90 Fewer Hours of Original Entertainment Episodes So Far This Season
Linsey Davis

ABC News Streaming Service Doubles Audience in 6 Months – Just in Time for the Election
The Good Doctor

How TV Showrunners Are Handling COVID Storylines: ‘Do People Really Want to Watch This?’
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Slips as Dallas Cowboys Sputter on Sunday’s Winner NBC