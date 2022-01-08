Shane O’Connor, the 17-year-old son of Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor, has died after going missing earlier this week, she announced on Friday.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:”

Earlier, she had shared a photo followed by a series of tweets addressed to Shane directly, who appeared to have been hospitalized on suicide watch in Dublin at the time of his disappearance.

pic.twitter.com/zBgw7KvZGC — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

“Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me,” she wrote in a plea that he contact the police.

She continued with a message that read, “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself.”

Thursday, the singer tweeted that her son had gone missing from Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward after “two severe suicide attempts.”

In a follow-up message, she wrote that that the hospital “of course so far refusing to take any responsibility.”

“Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits,” the tweet concluded.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí, the Irish national police force, confirmed that Shane’s body was recovered in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday morning. In a statement, they said that “No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.