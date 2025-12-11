‘Sinners’: Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Cast Hit the Studio With TheWrap | Photos

TheWrap magazine: The director and star gathered with supporting actors Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton and Jayme Lawson

Ryan Coogler, director and Michael B. Jordan,
Ryan Coogler, director and Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners” (Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

In our “Sinners” cover story, writer-director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan discussed their 13-year creative collaboration and how it led them to their most ambitious project yet — a vampire horror drama that became one of the year’s biggest hits. The two reunited alongside cast members Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton and Jayme Lawson for a photo shoot with Yudo Kurita.

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

Wunmi Mosaku, actress, “Sinners” (Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

v(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

(Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)

Photos from this shoot first ran in the Actors/Directors/Screenwriters issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Read more from the issue here.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan (Photo by Yudo Kurita for TheWrap)
