Andy Cohen Strikes 3-Year Deal Extension With SiriusXM

No, Andy Cohen is not taking over Howard Stern’s slot on SiriusXM — but the Bravo host is sticking around with his own show and channel for another few years; he has inked a 3-year extension with the company.

Cohen will continue on with his Radio Andy channel, which celebrates 10 years of existence in 2025. The “WWHL” host will also continue hosting “Andy Cohen Live,” a daily live show he hosts with John Hill every weekday at 10 a.m. ET. Together, the two discuss the latest Bravo gossip, Cohen’s own life and more. Additionally, he will keep up with his music channel known as “Kiki Lounge.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have a home at SiriusXM that’s allowed me to build a destination for pop culture and fun, featuring talent that I love and admire,” Cohen said in a Monday statement. “SiriusXM appreciates talent, and I appreciate them!”

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of Radio Andy and even more excited that Andy will continue to be a vital part of the SiriusXM family,” SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein added. “Over the past decade, the channel has evolved into a truly unique destination — a vibrant home for pop culture enthusiasts who come for the bold, live and unfiltered energy that only Radio Andy delivers.”

Last Monday, Cohen helped Stern prank his listeners after months of speculation that Stern was exiting his longtime position as a host on SiriusXM. At the time Stern’s show was supposed to start, it was Cohen who got on the air and noted that “this is not how things were meant to go” before “revealing” that the channel was now Andy 100.

Stern then returned a bit later, revealing it was all a joke he planned out after learning of the rumors of his exit.