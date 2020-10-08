Popular sitcom hasn’t aired since the late ’90s

The newest entrant in Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs is a sitcom that hasn’t aired since 1999. “Sister, Sister,” the popular ABC and UPN sitcom from the 1990s that starred Tia and Tamara Mowry, took the tenth spot in Nielsen’s weekly list.

“Sister, Sister” debuted on Netflix Sept. 1, as part of a group of seven Black sitcoms that the streaming service acquired over the summer.

“Cobra Kai” retained the top spot for the second week in a row, and Amazon’s “The Boys” was the sole non-Netflix program on the list. Below are the Top 10 from Sept. 7, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2020, ranked by minutes viewed.

Cobra Kai (Netflix): 1.655 billion minutes viewed Away (2020, Netflix): 1.366 billion minutes viewed Lucifer (Netflix): 1.120 billion minutes viewed The Boys (Amazon): 1.060 billion minutes viewed The Office (Netflix): 947 million minutes viewed Criminal Minds (Netflix): 783 million minutes viewed Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix): 705 million minutes viewed NCIS (Netflix): 587 million minutes viewed Shameless (Netflix): 556 million minutes viewed Sister, Sister (Netflix): 432 million minutes viewed

Disney+’s live-action version of “Mulan” lasted only one week, debuting in the 10th spot last week. Currently, the Nielsen panel reports minutes viewed on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix. Find last week’s rankings here.

“Sister, Sister” aired from 1994 to 1999, first on ABC and then UPN, and also starred Jackee Harry, Tim Reid and Marques Houston. Netflix still has two more Black sitcoms, “Half & Half” and “One on One,” that will debut on Oct. 15.