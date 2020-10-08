‘Sister, Sister’ Becomes Oldest Show to Land On Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs

by | October 8, 2020 @ 9:03 AM

Popular sitcom hasn’t aired since the late ’90s

The newest entrant in Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs is a sitcom that hasn’t aired since 1999. “Sister, Sister,” the popular ABC and UPN sitcom from the 1990s that starred Tia and Tamara Mowry, took the tenth spot in Nielsen’s weekly list.

“Sister, Sister” debuted on Netflix Sept. 1, as part of a group of seven Black sitcoms that the streaming service acquired over the summer.

“Cobra Kai” retained the top spot for the second week in a row, and Amazon’s “The Boys” was the sole non-Netflix program on the list. Below are the Top 10 from Sept. 7, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2020, ranked by minutes viewed.

Also Read: Here Are All of Netflix's 2020 Original Holiday Movies, TV Series and Specials

  1. Cobra Kai (Netflix): 1.655 billion minutes viewed
  2. Away (2020, Netflix): 1.366 billion minutes viewed
  3. Lucifer (Netflix): 1.120 billion minutes viewed
  4. The Boys (Amazon): 1.060 billion minutes viewed
  5. The Office (Netflix): 947 million minutes viewed
  6. Criminal Minds (Netflix): 783 million minutes viewed
  7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix): 705 million minutes viewed
  8. NCIS (Netflix): 587 million minutes viewed
  9. Shameless (Netflix): 556 million minutes viewed
  10. Sister, Sister (Netflix): 432 million minutes viewed

Disney+’s live-action version of “Mulan” lasted only one week, debuting in the 10th spot last week. Currently, the Nielsen panel reports minutes viewed on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix. Find last week’s rankings here.

“Sister, Sister” aired from 1994 to 1999, first on ABC and then UPN, and also starred Jackee Harry, Tim Reid and Marques Houston. Netflix still has two more Black sitcoms, “Half & Half” and “One on One,” that will debut on Oct. 15.

12 Marvel and DC Movies Coming in 2021 and 2022, From 'Venom 2' to 'The Batman' (Photos)

  • marvel dc movies the batman venom 2
  • Morbius Jared Leto
  • when does the black widow movie take place scarlett johansson florence pugh
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage
  • Shang-Chi Logo
  • The Suicide Squad James Gunn
  • Eternals Logo
  • does spider-man far from home have a post-credits scene
  • Thor Love And Thunder Logo
  • The Batman Matt Reeves Superhero Movie Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Court of Owls
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness logo Jade Bartlett Loki
  • black panther
  • Captain Marvel Second Poster Crop Brie Larson
1 of 13

With the release dates of superhero movies being constantly rescheduled, TheWrap takes a look at all the packed Marvel and DC slate coming in 2021 and 2022

Thanks to COVID-19, nearly all of the Marvel and DC superhero movies from Sony, Disney/Marvel/Fox and Warner Bros. have been postponed until at least early 2021 -- when, studios hope, we might have a better handle on this disaster. Will these dates stick? That depends on a vaccine or how comfortable people feel spending several hours in a sealed off room with dozens of other people. But assuming everything works out there'll be quite a lot of comic book movies to watch sooner than you think. To help you keep track, here are the 12 films coming our way to cinemas over a 16-month-window in 2021 and 2022.

View In Gallery

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

streaming ott

Global TV Shipments Hit ‘Historical High’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Devils Patrick Dempsey

Ratings: Patrick Dempsey’s ‘Devils’ Has a Hellish Debut on The CW
Lou Malnati's _Emily in Paris

Chicago Pizzeria Claps Back at Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ for ‘Heartless’ Joke
Mike Pence Kamala Harris

Early Ratings: VP Debate Grows 4% From 2016 Across Big 4 Broadcast Nets
ICM Partners Stellar Group ICM Stellar Sports

ICM Partners Acquires London Sports Agency Stellar Group to Form ICM Stellar Sports
Croods: A New Age

Why ‘The Croods: A New Age’ Could Test a Shorter Theatrical Window
Skyfire Jason Isaacs

Chinese Volcano Disaster Film ‘Skyfire’ to Get US Theatrical Release From Screen Media
Charm City Kings Cast and Crew

‘Charm City Kings’ Filmmakers on Lifting Up ‘Marginalized’ Youth Through Dirt Biking | Video
Haunting of Bly Manor Zillow

‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ House Gets Real Zillow Listing With Creepy Easter Eggs

Creatv University Wants to Help Students ‘Jump the Velvet Rope’ and Land Hollywood Jobs
mark zuckerberg facebook

Facebook to Suspend Political Ads After Polls Close to Block Candidates’ ‘Premature Victory’ Claims
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap