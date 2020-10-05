Workers of the world were united Monday morning as Slack, the popular business messaging platform, experienced outages, grinding work communications to a near hault.

DownDetector.com, a site dedicated to tracking outages, saw a sharp spike in Slack issues around 8:20 a.m. PT on Monday, with about 1,800 reported issues. Over the course of the hour between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. PT, about 5,000 “problems,” as the site put it, were reported. A majority of the issues were concentrated on the East and West Coasts.

Some irritated Slack users aired their grievances on DownDetector’s website, with one user in Southern California saying messages loaded slowly and were delayed; another user said Slack was “slow to load or un-responsive in all scenarios,” including messaging and uploading images.

Slack, in a message posted on Twitter, said “some users may be unable to connect to Slack, while others are seeing general performance issues. Our team continues to investigate and we will keep you posted as we know more.”

And, as usual, when a major app goes down, users headed over to Twitter to make a few jokes. One Spotify employee compared Slack being down to a work-from-home “snow day,” while others who were not experiencing issues felt like they were missing out on the fun. You can read a few of the tweets below:

slack being down is the WFH snow day — Owen Williams ⚡🇨🇦 (@ow) October 5, 2020

Me at work when I get word of Slack being down. #slackdown pic.twitter.com/8Hpb1It9zN — Bianca Tomlin (@BiancaTomlin1) October 5, 2020

me and my boss when slack is downpic.twitter.com/2WzYjdxArS — amy brown (@arb) October 5, 2020

me reading your tweets about slack being down while slack still works perfectly for me pic.twitter.com/C4BCWyKOmd — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 5, 2020