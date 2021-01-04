Slack Hit With Outage as Many Return to Work After New Year’s Holiday

Messaging service Slack was hit with an outage Monday morning as many users returned to work after the New Year’s holiday.

The outage occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. PT/10:15 a.m. ET, according to the official Slack Status Twitter account.

DownDetector.com also showed a spike in outage reports at that time.

Users signing on were greeted with an error page with the message: “It seems like there’s a problem connecting to our servers, and we’re investigating the issue.”

Last month, Salesforce purchased Slack in a massive $27 billion deal. Slack stock was fractionally down slightly in morning trading.

