We know British spy series “Slow Horses” is returning for a Season 2, but Apple has been rather secretive about the details so far. When TheWrap spoke to director James Hawes about the Season 1 finale, he confirmed that the next six episodes have already been shot, but neither he nor the streamer have revealed who stepped in to take over from him.

Here’s what we do know about how the series picks up after the events of the Season 1 finale.

What’s the plot of “Slow Horses” Season 2?

It’s based on Mick Herron’s second novel in the “Slow Horses” series, “Dead Lions,” about sleeper Russian agents embedded in British society, who are nicknamed “cicadas.”

Will the Season 1 cast be back?

Based on the Season 2 trailer that ran after Season 1 Episode 6 on Apple TV+, most of the key cast will be back, including Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, and Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish.

What about Olivia Cooke’s character Sid Baker?

Although Diana said Sid was dead in the Season 1 finale, Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) tells River he might have a line on her location, indicating she’s very much alive. And Hawes told TheWrap, “I’m giving you a hint that there might be some secrets in there. Anybody that’s read all the novels will know that there is a discussion to be had.”

Who’s getting a bigger role in Season 2?

Rosalind Eleazar’s character Louisa is pivotal to the events of “Dead Lions,” and, as we see in the trailer, is much more in harm’s way. We also see River’s grandfather, retired M15 agent David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce) back in action with a gun in hand.

Who are the new cast members in Season 2?

The addition of Aimee-Ffion Edwards of “Peaky Blinders” and Kadiff Kirwan of “This is Going to Hurt,” was reported by Variety. Their roles have not been confirmed, but they could be playing Slough House newcomers featured in “Dead Lions”: Shirley Dander and Marcus Longridge.

In Season 2, the Slough Horse agents go up against Russian oligarchs and sleeper agents

Who’s the villain?

In the book, it’s Russian oligarch Arkady Pashkin. In the trailer, we see and hear a white-haired Russian-accented man, who tells Jackson. “I want the professional humiliation of you and your team.” To which Jackson replies, “My team have already humiliated themselves. That’s why they’re my team.” Digital Spy speculates that Croatian actor Rade Šerbedžija is playing Russian agent Nikolai Katinsky.

When will “Slow Horses” Season 2 premiere?

We don’t have a date yet, but Hawes told us that the second season episodes are “now in post [production].”

