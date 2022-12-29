In the Season 2 finale of “Slow Horses,” Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) follows a Russian assassin onto a train, but can he maintain his surveillance without being spotted himself?

The finale of the British spy series, which is based on the book “Dead Lions” by Mick Herron, drops Friday, Dec. 30 on Apple TV+.

Watch the exclusive clip, which features Chung and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as fellow agent Shirley Dander, above.

The series stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, and Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy.