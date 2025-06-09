Sly Stone, Funk-Rock Icon and Subject of ‘Sly Lives!’ Doc, Dies at 82

Sly Stone, funk-rock pioneer and the frontman of the hit funk band Sly and the Family Stone, has died at 82.

The music pioneer succumbed after a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, his family said in a statement

“After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family,” the statement reads, per Variety. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

In addition to their statement, the family reportedly shared that it has “recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course.”

Stone, whose real name is Sylvester Stewart, was born on March 15, 1943 in Denton, Texas before his family relocated to the Bay Area’s city Vallejo where the early beginnings of his career started. By age 11, he’d learn to play several instruments, including the guitar, drums and bass. He also performed gospel as a child alongside his siblings, Freddie and Rose. By 1966, he and his brother joined forces to create Sly and the Family Stone.

The group released their debut album “A Whole New thing” in 1967, and though somewhat well-received, their first hit single came a year later with “Dance to the Music,” which was on their second album of the same name as the song title. Their most successful album was their fourth, “Stand!” which premiered in 1969 and sold over three million copies. The project included their hit track “Everyday People.” They went on to produce several more bops, including “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” “Thank You (Falettinme Woodstock.”

After relocating to Los Angeles in ’69, Stone started to abuse drugs heavily, which greatly impacted his health and career. Sly and the Family Stone” released their fifth album “There’s a Riot Goin’ on,” which featured a darker sound and was produced mainly by Stone. As sales began to decline, members of the group started to go their separate ways and they officially disbanded in 1975.

That same year, Stone launched his solo career with his first solo album “High on You,” which he released under only his name. However, he went on to produce four more albums with the Sly and the Family Stone banner. Though he continued performing and making music, guesting on projects for numerous artists, including Funkadelic’s 1981 album “The Electric Spanking of War Babies” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Good Time,” he effectively retired in 1987.

Sly and the Family Stone were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Stone, who was previously married to actress Kathy Silva, is survived by his children Novena Carmel, Sylvette Robinson and Sylvester Stewart, Jr.

Stone’s life, career and impact is spotlighted by multiple Grammy award-winner Questlove in his documentary “Summer of Soul.” Questlove also recently released “Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius),” spotlights the Black artists who shaped the music industry as well as examines the life and legacy of iconic and legendary funk band Sly and the Family Stone, whose reign helped shape forthcoming artists and music genres. Through Stone’s story, the film also points out the dark realities of substance abuse among artists in the music industry, as well as specific roadblocks Black artists face.

“Sly was basically the big bang in terms of his positioning as a celebrity, specifically for Black celebrity,” Questlove previously told TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman while sitting in TheWrap’s Sundance Studio presented by World of Hyatt. “Unlike his forefathers — James Brown, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, B.B. King, whoever came before him … it’s before the Civil Rights Era, they’re not able to bask in full celebrity freedom. Chuck Barry would have to sleep in the car sometimes, not allowed in a hotel.”









